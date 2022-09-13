Sheriff: “We Always Have Disney Employees” In Sex Stings

When Disney fans make their way to Walt Disney World Resort, they experience plenty of immersive and magical experiences.

However, every time that a sex or human trafficking sting takes place, there are seemingly always some arrests made in employees who work for The Walt Disney Company.

Recently, a Disney Cast Member and a photographer were among the 160 people who were arrested in a sex sting set up by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Guillermo Perez, a bellhop at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, was taken into custody on a charge of soliciting a prostitute. The 57-year-old man reportedly agreed to pay $80 for a quick visit to have sex with an undercover detective.

Samy Claude, an independent Orlando photographer who is often contracted by Disney, was also arrested on the same charge.

In a meeting with the media, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd reportedly shared that they “always have Disney employees” when they undergo these operations.

PCSO began “Operation Fall Haul II” on Aug. 29 and was assisted by multiple police departments, as well as social services organizations, the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, and members from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The sex sting resulted in a total of 52 felonies and 216 misdemeanors. Investigators also discovered at least two victims of sex trafficking during the operation, and there may be more.

Authorities said they responded to an online escort advertisement and agreed to meet up for sex.

