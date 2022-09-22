Disney World to Host Biggest-Ever Historically Black Colleges & Universities Recruitment Week

From October 7 to 9, thousands of hopeful high school students will travel to Walt Disney World Resort to learn about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and earn millions of dollars in scholarships.

Walt Disney World Resort is hosting HBCU Week for the first time ever, and it’s projected to be the largest event on record. According to Disney Parks Blog, more than 5,000 high school students are expected to attend!

Most events will be hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, including a College Fair, Lunch and Learn series, a Battle of the Bands, and a live broadcast of ESPN First Take with hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. But on October 8, Magic Kingdom Park will host HBCU Week Band Parades featuring Delaware State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Bethune Cookman University, Winston Salem State University, and Alcorn University.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host this event, which continues our long history of celebrating and supporting education, particularly within diverse and underrepresented communities,” said Courtney Jasmin, Disney Sports Public Relations Manager.

“Nearly 50 HBCU recruiters… will be handing out college acceptance letters and scholarships, including full four-year rides, on the spot. In all, more than $10 million in scholarships are expected to be awarded, which would also be an HBCU Week record,” Jasmin said.

“Be prepared for a high-stepping, back-bending, high-energy experience like few things you’ve ever seen at Walt Disney World Resort, so don’t miss it,” she continued.

And, of course, don’t miss Mickey Mouse himself in his drum major outfit, paying tribute to drum majors at HBCUs around the country.

To register for the college fair and purchase tickets for Battle of the Bands and other HBCU Week events, visit HBCUWeek.org.

