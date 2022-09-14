Disney Wait Times Skyrocket After “Ghost Town” Reports

Disney wait times can be hard to judge.

When Guests visit a Walt Disney World Resort theme park– whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT– they are constantly checking the My Disney Experience app to see wait times and to book their next Disney Genie+ reservations.

Just recently, there were reports from several different fans visiting Disney World that the theme parks had essentially turned into a “Ghost Town.” Crowds were nowhere near the level that they had been during the summer and much of this was credited to students going back to school.

However, a recent look at the My Disney Experience app shows that Disney wait times are seemingly beginning to pick back up (and in a big way) after those reports earlier this month.

A Disney fan shared a look at their app at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Wait times looking rough

As you can see from the screenshot above, the app shows an 85-minute wait for Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and a 110-minute wait for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. In addition, it’s an 80-minute wait for Slinky Dog Dash, an 80-minute wait for Toy Story Mania!, and an 80-minute wait for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Even Alien Swirling Saucers is listed as a 55-minute wait.

Crowds are subject to change from time to time and these wait times can fluctuate throughout the day. Still, many of these wait times are reminiscent of massive summer crowds rather than the lower crowd levels we had seen in the past couple of weeks.

What do you think of this look at recent Disney wait times? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park?