Disney Fans Cuss Out Workers, Ruin Promo Video

As Guests– who had been arriving since earlier than 5:30 a.m. to get ready for the D23 Expo– waited for doors to open, many began to shout obscenities at workers after being asked to help with a promotional video for Disney.

User @itsdwats shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the camera crew wanted to film fans saying “We love D23,” but that’s not what they got. Instead, they received many boos and even were cussed out by fans who were upset that they had not been let in the gates yet.

