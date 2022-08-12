How Many of These Inside Jokes at Universal Do You Get?

Just like at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando fans have their own brand of inside jokes.

Universal Orlando Resort is filled with thrilling and iconic attractions that simply can’t be experienced anywhere else. From the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, to many other fun rides like E.T. Adventure Ride, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, there’s something for everyone.

When you are a hardcore Universal fan, especially a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder (UOAP), there are plenty of topics and lines from rides that simply never get old.

As a tribute to all of those, Universal released a video titled “you know you’re a Universal Orlando Passholder when…”

You know you’re a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder when…

You know you're a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder when… pic.twitter.com/wvCxodHe36 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 13, 2017

From discussions about bringing JAWS back, knowing the best way to navigate the theme parks, giving the same name on E.T. Adventure Ride, forgetting to use your UOAP when buying merchandise, and so many more, there are just plenty of instances at Universal that have simply turned into inside jokes by fans.

How many of these inside jokes did you get? Let us know in the comments!