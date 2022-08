A “Magical Moment” or “Pixie Dust” is an extra-special, unexpected gift from a Cast Member on your Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort vacation. Maybe they give you a free Lightning Lane because you were extremely patient or a free Mickey Mouse cake pop because you have a Birthday button! Cast Members have ways to make your magical Walt Disney World Resort vacation unforgettable.

@disney_trips on TikTok asked his followers to share stories of “pixie dust” they experienced at Walt Disney World Resort. He started with his own story about taking his son, Bentley, on his first Disney trip to celebrate his adoption:

“The front desk person asked, ‘What are you celebrating?’ We’re like, ‘We’re celebrating adopting our son.’ And she was very excited for us, very happy,” the Disney fan explained. “She said that she also was adopted, and we started talking about that, congratulating her. She congratulated us.”

The Guests did a little shopping and exploring while they waited for their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel room to be ready. When they got the notification, they headed to their room and found a gift basket.

“It had the hat with his embroidered name on it. It had a blanket, a Mickey Mouse, and these little cards that said, you know, ‘My first trip,’ ‘My first Disney nap,’ and a bunch of great things,” the Guest said.

“That Cast Member definitely made our trip that much better,” he continued. “Thank you.”

Has a Cast Member ever made your Disney Park vacation more magical? Share your experience with us in the comments.

