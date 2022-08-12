Disney Fans Agree With Another Price Increase, Support Bob Chapek

While many Disney fans have pointed out displeasure with price increases, a large contingent of the fanbase believes another significant increase is necessary.

Despite numerous controversies and many Disney fans who have grown upset with current CEO Bob Chapek, The Walt Disney Company has been posting high profits and has attained major goals on both its Disney+ ventures as well as Disney Parks & Resorts.

Just recently, the company released its quarterly earnings and boasted now having more than 221 million streaming subscriptions and consistent earnings at the Disney Parks.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services. With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.”

Even as Disney posts high profits, the company is still looking to move forward. Inside the Magic recently shared that Bob Chapek sat down for an interview with CNBC following the earnings report and alluded to another possible increase at the Disney Parks.

In the interview, Chapek is asked about the pricing structure at the Parks and whether Guests can expect them to increase yet again, to which he responds, “we can move on a dime…we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing.”

With another Disney price increase possibly in the works, it seems that many Disney Park fans have surprisingly sided with Chapek on the matter.

“I’m not a fan of Chapek, but he’s not wrong,” one Guest said in a Reddit thread. “Short of seriously expanding the parks, there’s not much they can do to deal with the crowds right now.”

Another Guest shared that they were fine with more price increases if it meant that Disney would “stop nickeling and diming us.”

“I am fine with Disney being expensive if it is worth it. I don’t care if they double the ticket price, they need make it worth that price. Open everything back up, pay everyone more, invest in cleaning up the parks, invest in new stuff, stop cutting back on the previously announced new stuff, stop shrinking food portions, and stop nickel and diming us. Disney has always been expensive, but it has also generally been worth it. We are approaching a point where it isn’t anymore.”

While many Disney fans noted that they’d be willing to pay more to go to a “less crowded Park,” many others pointed out that they don’t believe another price increase will deter crowds. Instead, they say, it will be an increase of price with the same number of visitors in the Disney Parks.

“The right price is what the customer is willing to pay,” another fan said. Disney is a business, not a charity. If they raise prices to the point they are making less money, then they’ll lower prices.”

What do you think of another Disney price increase? Let us know in the comments.