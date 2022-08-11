Disney No Longer Allowing Genie+ Reservations Before Park Hopping

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann
Disney has just changed how Genie+ and Lightning Lane work yet again, further limiting how Guests can use the service.
In the past few months, Disney World has hit its capacity due to how many Guests have been visiting. Earlier this year, Disney made some big changes to how its Genie+ service works. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.
At each Walt Disney World Park, there are specific attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket if they wanted to skip those lines. Disney changed this earlier this year, noting that the attractions would return to normal on August 7. However, Disney has now scrubbed all mentioned of this date from its website, indicating this is how the service will operate from now on until further notice.

Now, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Space Mountain, and Everest will remain part of Genie+ LL past August 7. As of now, Cosmic Rewind, Rise of the Resistance, Mine Train, and Flight of Passage are the only Individual LL attractions. We are unsure why Disney decided to backtrack on its original plans.

Now, Disney has changed its services yet again, making it even more difficult to plan your day at the Parks. The new update means that Guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second Park before the 2:00 p.m. return window opens.

Be sure to check back here for more updates on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

