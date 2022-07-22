Rare Video Reveals Secrets of the Jungle Cruise Attraction

Have you ever wondered what the beloved Jungle Cruise attraction looks like with all its water drained?

Jungle Cruise has been an iconic attraction and a staple at both Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort and at Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort for multiple decades.

The attraction was so popular that it spawned its 0wn full-length feature film, which was released in 2021. The movie starred Dwayne Johnson (Skipper Frank), Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton), and Jack Whitehall (McGregor Houghton) and made more than $220 million at the box office in the United States.

Now, a behind-the-scenes video of the attraction has been released that shows exactly what the animatronics look like with no water. *Warning: May spoil the Disney magic.*

User @_disney._stuff_ shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, when the water is completely gone you can get a closer look at what the animals look like. These are rare photos as most Disney Park Guests will never have the opportunity to see the attraction with the water drained.

Disney’s official description of Jungle Cruise reads:

Adventure Around Every Corner

Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters. Steam past lush foliage, butterflies and waterfalls on the Amazon in South America. Glimpse an abandoned camp overrun by curious gorillas on the shores of the African Congo. Watch for angry hippos, hungry lions and “sleeping” zebras along the Nile and be on the lookout for a missing Jungle Cruise vessel and its helpless passengers. As the cruise continues down the Mekong River, you just might learn that the jungle always gets the last laugh. It’s a 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey that you won’t soon forget!

