‘Hercules’ Actor Faces 50 Years In Prison Following Incest Allegations

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine
hercules and phil workout

Credit: Disney

A popular singer and actor faces a half-century in prison following allegations of incest and domestic violence.

Ricky Martin has been a popular singer and songwriter for many years. He is best known for his music career, in which he posted four songs in the Billboard Top 100, including “She’s All I Ever Had,” “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely,” “Private Emotion,” and “Livin La Vida Loca.”

What many Disney fans may not know is that Ricky Martin actually voiced Hercules in the Latin-American adaptation of the beloved 1997 film. He also recorded a Spanish version of the popular song “Go the Distance” from the film titled “No Importa La Distancia.” He also has been a part of the soundtracks for the Despicable Me franchise, including Despicable Me 3 (2017) and Minions (2015).

Now, the singer and actor faces allegations that could carry a sentence of a half-century, if found guilty.

Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accuses the singer of domestic violence. He says that Martin continued to show up at his home after allegedly ending a 7-month relationship with Ricky. Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

Martin’s attorney released a statement to TMZ following the reports denying all allegations.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.The representative added: “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”Ricky Martin will be going to court on July 21 in Puerto Rico, according to reports.

