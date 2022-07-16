‘Hercules’ Actor Faces 50 Years In Prison Following Incest Allegations

A popular singer and actor faces a half-century in prison following allegations of incest and domestic violence.

Ricky Martin has been a popular singer and songwriter for many years. He is best known for his music career, in which he posted four songs in the Billboard Top 100, including “She’s All I Ever Had,” “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely,” “Private Emotion,” and “Livin La Vida Loca.”

What many Disney fans may not know is that Ricky Martin actually voiced Hercules in the Latin-American adaptation of the beloved 1997 film. He also recorded a Spanish version of the popular song “Go the Distance” from the film titled “No Importa La Distancia.” He also has been a part of the soundtracks for the Despicable Me franchise, including Despicable Me 3 (2017) and Minions (2015).

Now, the singer and actor faces allegations that could carry a sentence of a half-century, if found guilty.

Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, accuses the singer of domestic violence. He says that Martin continued to show up at his home after allegedly ending a 7-month relationship with Ricky. Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

Martin’s attorney released a statement to TMZ following the reports denying all allegations.

