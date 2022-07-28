Guests Mock George Floyd’s Death at Universal Studios

Guests were caught mocking the death of George Floyd at a Universal Orlando Resort theme park.

However, a couple of Guests who are Youtubers visiting Universal Studios Florida elected to Livestream themselves in Springfield in the home of The Simpsons at Universal Studios Florida. That’s when extremely insensitive commentary came forward about the death of George Floyd.

Account @LonelyBanter shared a clip from the Youtube Livestream on Twitter.

Ryan Kinel (@KinelRyan) & Alex Stein (@alexstein99) thinks making jokes about George Floyd’s death on a YouTube (@TeamYouTube) livestream at Universal Studios Orlando (@UniversalORL) is ok. My reaction: http://youtu.be/MvKZJ1wxC2Q #ryankinel #alexstein #RKOutpost #BlackTwitter

Universal Orlando Resort has made it clear that it does not condone offensive commentary in its theme parks. If caught, Guests can be ejected from the theme parks and even given a ban depending on the nature of their conduct.

Following the incident back in 2020, Universal Parks and Resorts released the following statement, which was shared by Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood:

“We stand with our black team members, colleagues, partners and creators in outrage at acts of racism. Black lives matter.”

Universal has a clear list of policies and restrictions in place for Guests when visiting its theme parks. You can read more on that here.