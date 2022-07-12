4th of July Crowds Cause Major “Traffic Jam” at Disneyland

From both Disneyland Parks to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, when Guests visit any of the Disney Resorts they have near-limitless entertainment options to choose from.

At Disneyland alone, Guests can visit numerous different lands including Main Street U.S.A., Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, and of course, Tomorrowland, among others.

Tomorrowland may be one of the most popular areas in the entire Park, as it features some fan-favorite attractions like Space Mountain and Star Tours. One Tomorrowland attraction has quite a different reputation than these rides however with one Guest capturing a shocking photo of the ride over the 4th of July weekend.

The image was shared on Reddit and you can check it out below:

That LA traffic tho…Autopia giving us her best impression of the 405

In the comments, the original poster of the image added some more information, saying, “taken on July 4th about an hour before the fireworks – we watched them from the Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge which was fantastic!

The Tomorrowland Speedway is an infamous ride at both the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as well as Disneyland in Anaheim. Both attractions are located in the Park’s respective Tomorrowland sections. Though it remains popular with wait times easily reaching 45 minutes to an hour, many Guests think the ride is in desperate need of a rework.

The ride is no longer futuristic or a vision of “tomorrow” and many Guests think it takes up way too much space, especially considering how busy the entire area will be when Disney’s new TRON roller coaster finally opens up at the Magic Kingdom. More on Tomorrowland Speedway:

Drivers, Start Your Engines! Take the wheel of a gas-powered car and strap yourself in for an exciting and scenic drive. As the checkered flag is waved, you’re off! Accelerate around sharp bends and lush foliage. Spot iconic attractions visible from the roadway, and pick up the pace as you sprint to the finish line. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, your car can navigate up and down inclines and around turns. It’s a nostalgic drive that will have you smiling for miles!