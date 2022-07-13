Disney’s Reedy Creek Firefighters Endorse DeSantis Despite Intense Clash

After months of turmoil and backlash, Reedy Creek firefighters have surprisingly endorsed what once was their biggest opponent.

Following Disney’s response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights Bill, Gov. DeSantis, among other conservative politicians rallied against the company in an attempt to remove its copyright protections as well as its special district set up in Florida.

As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters joined other unions Tuesday in endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis despite his attempts against Reedy Creek as a district.

The union’s 200 members faced a very uncertain and rocky future relationship with the state of Florida after DeSantis signed legislation that would abolish the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This would go into effect on June 1, 2023. Reedy Creek employs firefighters, paramedics, and other vital services to the Disney World Resort and other local communities.

A video shared in a tweet from Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) shows what firefighters had to say:

Reedy Creek firefighter union endorses Governor Ron DeSantis

Reedy Creek firefighter union endorses Governor Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/nB29csDXPS — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) July 13, 2022

“He has been the most pro-first responder governor that I have seen in my entire 37 years in Florida,” Shirey said. “We’re pretty confident that no matter how this thing shakes out with Reedy Creek that we’re going to be fine.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act essentially allows Walt Disney World to reside in Florida unregulated, acting as its own “government” in a way. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government. The legislation made the claim that landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, primarily Walt Disney World, could be allowed to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing typical municipal services like power, water, roads, fire protection etc. Local taxpayers, meaning residents of Orange and Osceola County, would not have to pay for building or maintaining those services.

Reedy Creek, which is controlled by Disney, can issue tax-free bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services.

This is just another piece of the immense saga we have seen after Disney took a firm stance against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Concerned taxpayers issued a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis which was struck down by a federal judge.

What do you think about Disney’s Reedy Creek?