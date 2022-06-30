Universal Studios Closes Part of Restaurant During Construction

Guests visiting Universal Studios in Orlando may notice a popular restaurant is looking quite different.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to three unique theme parks in Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. The Epic Universe, Universal’s largest theme park, is currently under construction and is set to open in 2025

Many Guests have also found a lot of fun to be had at Universal’s CityWalk, a collection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. However, one restaurant may look a little different for a few months.

As you can see below in a tweet from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal), Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville is currently undergoing some construction:

Margaritaville is currently undergoing interior renovations at CityWalk Orlando, with the main dining room closed off; expected to be completed around August. The restaurant will remain open during the renovation.

Universal recently announced a few new experiences coming to CityWalk, specifically with escape rooms. Details have not been announced as of yet for the new offering, but Universal did announce that the escape room is set to open this fall. The attraction will take over the space previously held by the popular nightclub The Groove.

In addition to the new escape room, Universal’s CityWalk is also full of world-class restaurants, shops, nightclubs, a movie theater, a mini-golf course, and much more.

More on Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk:

Island Eats and Laidback Lyrics. Whether you arrive by land, air, or sea, you’re always welcome at this ultra-relaxed ode to island life. Unwind to the tune of live musicians playing Jimmy Buffett covers, tropical sounds, and rock hits. Choose from an island-style menu featuring Grilled Fish Tacos, a Cheeseburger in Paradise, Crispy Coconut Shrimp, key lime pie, margaritas, and more. Sail on Over to the Lone Palm Airport Want to live the lifestyle a bit longer? Head next door to sip drinks, munch on quick eats, and chat beneath the wings of Jimmy Buffett’s very own seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer.

