Select Disney Guests Offered Major Discount For Last-Minute Summer Stays

in Walt Disney World

disney's all star music

Credit: Disney

If you’ve been mulling a trip to Walt Disney World Resort this summer, this might be just for you.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

cinderella castle 50th anniversary
Credit: Disney

Disney Park Guests are treated to iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, the Festival of the Lion King, Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Soarin’ Around The World, and Frozen Ever After at EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at night
Credit: Disney

But, it’s not just about the Disney Parks.

One of the biggest lures to Walt Disney World Resort is staying onsite at a Disney Resort. The Resorts allow Guests to be completely immersed in the magic from the time they wake up to when they go to sleep at night.

If you’re a Florida resident and have been thinking about a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to stay onsite, this newest rate might be just for you.

disney's all-star music resort
Credit: Disney

Disney is currently offering Florida residents a standard room rate of $129.00 per night plus tax at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Stars Sports Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort for most stays July 9 through September 9.

In addition, you can enjoy discounted rates at the following Disney Resorts listed below:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  • The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Suites
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge
Credit: Disney

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Length of stay requirements may apply.

For more information on this offering or to book a stay, please visit the official Disney website.

