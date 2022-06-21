Select Disney Guests Offered Major Discount For Last-Minute Summer Stays

If you’ve been mulling a trip to Walt Disney World Resort this summer, this might be just for you.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Disney Park Guests are treated to iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, the Festival of the Lion King, Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Soarin’ Around The World, and Frozen Ever After at EPCOT.

But, it’s not just about the Disney Parks.

One of the biggest lures to Walt Disney World Resort is staying onsite at a Disney Resort. The Resorts allow Guests to be completely immersed in the magic from the time they wake up to when they go to sleep at night.

If you’re a Florida resident and have been thinking about a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to stay onsite, this newest rate might be just for you.

Disney is currently offering Florida residents a standard room rate of $129.00 per night plus tax at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Stars Sports Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Music Resort for most stays July 9 through September 9.

In addition, you can enjoy discounted rates at the following Disney Resorts listed below:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Suites

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Length of stay requirements may apply.

For more information on this offering or to book a stay, please visit the official Disney website.

