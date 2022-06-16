Marvel Confirms New Avengers Series With Evil Captain Marvel, Starts September

The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are back for more this fall as Marvel Comics has confirmed a new run featuring the fan-favorite squad called “All-Out Avengers” — and most interestingly, the series will feature a “murderous” Captain Marvel.

The Avengers of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most renowned superhero squads in pop culture. When Feige’s Marvel Studios brought the then-relatively unknown (at least in non-comics capacity) Tony Stark/Iron Man to the big screen, it spawned a billion-dollar franchise, slowly bringing together individual heroes to form the Avengers.

Four years after the debut of Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008), director Joss Whedon would be tasked with joining the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) together in one massive crossover.

It paid off, of course, and over the last decade, the heroes of the MCU have become plentiful with the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) seeing the largest group of Avenger characters together on the big screen.

Despite the Avengers’ live-action history, their popularity as a force of good was established in Marvel Comics over the 50 years previous. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Avengers made their debut in “The Avengers #1” (1963), and over the years have seen many changes to the roster, much like the direction of the MCU is seemingly heading in.

Now, in an exciting announcement from Marvel, the Avengers will return once again in what seems like the most accessible way yet. Derek Landy’s and Greg Land’s “All-Out Avengers” will begin in September, dropping readers directly into the action of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ latest mission. Marvel.com said:

…ALL-OUT AVENGERS will start in the middle of the explosive action as it races to a shocking climax! From page one, panel one, the Avengers will be knee deep in adventure with no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions! Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each pulse-pounding page!

The report goes on to note what the Avengers may be up against, including one big surprise:

An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent…

Writer Derek Landy discussed how Marvel could present this particular angle for the Avengers while also giving readers the incentive to come back for more:

“When Tom Brevoort approached me with this concept, I thought it was an inspired idea, a slice of creative genius, and also totally unworkable!” Landy said. “But the chance to launch a new AVENGERS title, and the chance to write any character who’d ever been an Avenger, was impossible for this particular Marvel fanboy to resist. Add in the fact that Tom wanted to get Greg Land on art and my fate was pretty much sealed.”

The solicitation is as follows:

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 9/7

As for the live-action Marvel Universe, the studio’s Marvel Phase Four is seemingly beginning to establish its new wave of superheroes while still relying on legacy characters to smooth the transition. Fans recently saw Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) tackle Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor will next return with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

It is in Marvel’s small screen endeavors that the majority of new characters have been established. Last year saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, become the new Captain America, while over the last few months, Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel made their MCU debut. These characters along with others like Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) could make up the next Avenger squad in the MCU.

Will you be picking up “All-Out Avengers” this September? Let us know in the comments down below!