Disney Attraction Closing For Brief Refurbishment This Month

We recently learned that one popular Walt Disney World attraction will be closing very soon for a brief refurbishment.

According to the official Walt Disney World website, TriceraTop Spin will be closing for a short refurbishment. This closure starts June 13 and goes until June 18, less than a week in total downtime.

This means that whatever is being done to the ride is not major and we don’t expect the attraction to change much. TriceraTop Spin is a family ride and can be found in DinoLand USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The ride emulates other family-friendly attractions such as Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Astro Orbiter, and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, all three of which can be found at Magic Kingdom.

A Dino Ride in the Sky Climb into a 4-person triceratops gondola and prepare for liftoff! Bob up and down, forward and back, as you sail through the air to festive music. Don’t be surprised if something prehistoric appears from the giant crown in the center of the top. Designed for little ones and the young-at-heart, TriceraTop Spin is a blast from the prehistoric past.