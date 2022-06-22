Disney Patents Technology For a Locker That Moves Around the Parks With Guests

What if there was a way you could walk around Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort and not have to lug around heavy bags and yet still have all your necessities right there with you?

That’s exactly what the newest technology that Disney recently patented is attempting to do.

First reported by the Orlando Business Journal, Disney recently patented technology titled the “Robotic sherpa.” It is a mobile locker that includes a “mobility unit” to enable to the locker to relocate from one location to another.

How exactly would this work? A Disney Park Guest would place their items in the locker, which would include locking mechanisms, and would be able to call for their locker to their location or a designated location at the Disney Parks, which could include Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disney California Adventure, or any other Disney Park across the world where this technology is utilized.

The mobile locker, as Disney describes, can communicate with a monitoring center that “oversees the deployment of multiple mobile lockers” and the locker can interact with Guests through a display, microphone, and speaker.

The patent’s official description can be read below:

“Embodiments disclosed herein include a mobile locker. The mobile locker can include a mobility unit to enable the locker to relocate from one location to another. The mobile locker is modular which allows the storage compartment to be detached from the mobility unit for storage, transfer via other means. The storage compartment can be coupled either the same or a different mobility unit. The mobile lockers can be recalled by a customer to either the customer’s location or to designated locations at the venue. The lockers can include any one of multiple locking mechanisms. The mobile locker can communicate with a monitoring center that oversees the deployment of multiple mobile lockers. Embodiments of the mobile locker can interact with customers through a display, microphone, and speaker.”

What do you think of this possible look at the future of technology at Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!