‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Actor Murdered Mom, Admits Plot to Kill Canadian Prime Minister

An actor from the beloved 20th Century Fox movie franchise Diary of a Wimpy Kid has allegedly admitted to a plot to kill the Canadian Prime Minister.

Ryan Grantham, 24 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March after the killing of his mother and the British Columbia Supreme Court began to hear his case this week.

According to the CBC, Grantham shot his 64-year-old mother in March of 2020 and allegedly loaded his car the next day with three guns, ammunition, a dozen Molotov cocktails, camping supplies, and directions to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family home.

Grantham allegedly admitted his plans to kill the prime minister in a statement to police, as well as excerpts from his private journal read in court. Grantham never made it to the residence of Trudeau and instead turned himself in at Vancouver police headquarters.

As the court hearing is underway this week, it was revealed that Grantham rehearsed the murder and took videos. He also recorded videos confessing to the murder after the killing and showed his mother’s body.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service confirmed to PEOPLE that Grantham’s plea to second-degree murder of his mother Barbara Anne Waite carries a mandatory life sentence.

PEOPLE reports that the proceedings will determine how long Grantham will serve before he is eligible to apply for parole.

The sentencing proceedings began on June 13, according to the Prosecution Service, and were held to determine how long Grantham will serve before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Grantham is known for his role as Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010), which starred Zachary Gordon (Greg Heffley), Robert Capron (Rowley Jefferson), Devon Bostick (Roddrick Heffley), Steve Zahn (Frank Heffley), and Rachael Harris (Susan Heffley). He also played the role of Jeffery Augustine in the CW hit television series Riverdale, which is still currently airing and stars Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom).

Inside the Magic will update this trial as it unfolds.