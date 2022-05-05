‘Star Wars’ Fans Refuse to Leave Disney After Being Told to “Go Home”

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

Yesterday was a massive day for Star Wars fans, especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. May the 4th is widely known as Star Wars day, where Guests congregate in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, enter Batuu dressed in their finest Star Wars costumes and apparel, bring their lightsabers, and enjoy the fandom that George Lucas created.

After experiencing May 4th at Walt Disney World Resort yesterday, we can easily say that this day is clearly a huge deal for the fans, as we have never seen so many people dress up outside of Halloween with pride! All of the fans who were in Galaxy’s Edge brought their sabers for a lightsaber meet-up, where at 8:15 p.m. through to the end of the Park day, we saw hundreds, if not thousands of sabers light up. The site was truly incredible for any Star Wars fan. This was a fan-sanctioned idea, and was not created by Disney; however, it has been a trend on every May 4th, especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Below, you can see a glimpse of all the sabers that were lit yesterday evening, during Park hours!

THIS. IS. AMAZING. 🤯 #starwars #maythe4th #disney #disneyworld #galaxysedge #starwarstiktok #distok #disneytiktok #starwarsgalacticstarcruiser

Yesterday, the Park shut down at 9:00 p.m.; however, there were still plenty of Guests in line for attractions and many of the stores in the Park remained open, as they always do. But, this was a different close as Guests were instantly told to leave Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge strictly at 9:00 p.m. Of course, the Park is closed and it is important to ensure that Cast Members are able to make it home, however, this was a very different experience from any other Park close night, as we were actually told to “go home” on two occasions, both occurring within 5 minutes after Park close.

Disney will tend to slowly move Guests to the front of the Parks after closing, but rarely would Guests ever be told actually to leave as soon as the Park shuts down. We of course listened and quickly made our way to the front of the Park within minutes of closing.

Because of this, most of the Guests who were participating in May 4th festivities left the Park, but stood outside the gates with their sabers raised. Guests leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios were able to walk under what became a lightsaber archway as Guests with sabers lined up on two sides, touching sabers together as others walked underneath.

This was not in any way sanctioned by Disney; however, it truly was the most magical experience of the day as we were able to exit Disney’s Hollywood Studios under a lightsaber bridge with fans chanting the names of characters. It should be known that all Guests listened to Cast Member instruction without any issues, and with tons of respect.

We heard reports that there was a private media event at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge that evening, which makes sense as to why the land was being so promptly evacuated.

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

What do you think about this situation? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!