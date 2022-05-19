Disney Guest Left Defeated as Genie+ Continues to Disappoint

The Walt Disney Company is constantly working to develop new ways to improve Guests’ experiences while visiting the Parks, from creating innovative immersive experiences and attractions to implementing more functionalities within the Park’s mobile app. From buying tickets to booking dining reservations, placing mobile orders, carrying out merchandise mobile checkout, and using the infamous Genie and Genie+ systems.
Since its release in October 2021, Genie+ has received mixed reviews, from Guests sharing incredible experiences with the feature to Park-goers complaining about the system being highly restrictive and overly complicated. One Guest recently shared his frustrating experience while trying to use this controversial feature on his last visit to Disney World.
Redditor u/cinemac3 posted about having to wake up at 5 am on his last visit to Disney World to be able to purchase Genie+, but when he tried to access the app to do so, he couldn’t carry out the purchase, as the in-app button was not working. He commented he attempted to force the app to close, reset his phone, and even asked if fellow Redditors knew if the system was down for some reason.
After trying everything, the original poster updated Redditors by commenting he had finally been able to purchase Genie+. He says he had to go through the complete process of setting up a Genie itinerary first, picking his favorite rides, extras, dining, etc., and taking away some precious time. The Genie+ button popped up after the itinerary was set up, and finally worked, allowing him to carry out the payment. He commented he would see at 7 am if the app allowed him to book any Lighting Lanes, as some rides usually fill up early in the day.
Currently, Genie+ can be added to Guests’ tickets before their arrival at Walt Disney World, but we recently reported that this add-on will no longer be available starting on June 8th, forcing Guests to purchase the feature at highly uncomfortable times or to wait until they arrive at the Park and hope Lightning Lane is still available for the attractions they want. If Genie+ is currently a frustrating experience to many, we cannot imagine how the experience will be once this new change starts being enforced.
More on Genie+
The official Walt Disney World Resort website describes the Genie+ service as follows:
You’ve Never Had a Friend Like This!
Introducing Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ service, conveniently built into the My Disney Experience mobile app. Once you log into your Disney account, these services magically make your theme park visit easier and more fun. It’s like having your own personal genie in the palm of your hand.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, Disney Genie can help you get the most of your visit to Walt Disney World Resort.
Wish in the MomentOur complimentary Disney Genie service creates your best Disney day inspired by your party’s top interests. It also grants you new planning features, including a personalized itinerary creator that seamlessly and smartly maps out your visit with updates that continue from morning to night. And, Disney Genie can even remind you when you’re eligible to make dining and activity reservations in advance.
Tailored Recommendations
You’ll receive attraction and dining recommendations inspired by what you told Disney Genie you’re most interested in doing. It even suggests a good time to go to an experience and an idea of the forecasted wait. Need to swap out an option? No problem. Disney Genie will continue to offer new suggestions throughout the day, so you can make the most of your time during your visit.
Have you tried to use Genie+ on a recent visit to Disney World? What was your experience? Tell us about it in the comments below!
