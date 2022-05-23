Disneyland Prepares Delectable Delights for Celebrate Soulfully & Pride Rock Punch Recipe

“Get ready to embrace your soulful side with some delicious treats and excitement coming to Disneyland Resort this summer. Throughout the month of June, we are continuing our festivities for Celebrate Soulfully with the introduction of some tasty treats, eats, and sips honoring Black heritage and culture.” The Disney Parks Blog is blasting us with flavor and culture this summer as the celebration continues.

Disneyland Prepares Delectable Delights for Celebrate Soulfully

You’ll find delectable delicacies at several locations throughout the Resort, including both theme parks and the Downtown Disney shopping district. You’ll also encounter music, art, and other forms of entertainment.

The Troubadour Tavern, hosted by Dryers, will offer you a Chicken-coconut Curry Sweet Potato dish as well as Pride Rock Punch! Starting May 28, 2022, the same location will be topped off with more special items that can be found on your My Disney Experience app in the Mobile Order function. The Disney Parks Blog recommends trying the Salted Plantain Chips or the Berbere-spice Popcorn tossed with a warming blend of spices for an afternoon nosh.

Want something a little sweeter instead? Opt for the gently spiced Chicken-coconut Curry Sweet Potato that features a baked sweet potato topped with a Malawian chicken-coconut curry – yum! For an even more sweet option, the Hakuna Matata Sweets tray offers up three animal print cookies, including a coconut macaroon, pineapple orange thumbprint, and a butter chocolate chunk cookie topped with cacao nibs. The white chocolate disc with animal print takes off with a popular trend!

Top off those snacky entrées with one or two new beverages. Disneyland will now offer the Cardamom Cold Brew and Pride Rock Punch as a part of the Celebrate Soulfully celebration.

“The Cardamom Cold Brew is made up of cold brew coffee, brown sugar, and cardamom over ice. The Pride Rock Punch, with the recipe found down below, brings together Gold Peak tea, pineapple, mango, tamarind, and orange juice over ice. Talk about refreshing. All great options to grab and enjoy while you take in a performance of “Tale of the Lion King” at the Fantasyland Theatre!”

At Disney California Adventure, one of our favorite snack stops is Award Weiners… the pun is just too… TASTY! From June 1, 2022, through the beginning of September, the Foot-long BBQ Pulled Pork Dog presents an all-beef dog on a toasted but topped with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions, and creamy slaw. If that’s not enough to fill your stomach, then follow it up with a serving of Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake Fries dusted with cinnamon sugar and finished with whipped topping and peach glaze drizzle.

The Disney Parks Blog details more about the busy West Coast culinary team sharing,

“Starting June 1, the GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has a dish and a cocktail for Celebrate Soulfully. If the Jerk Seasoned Beef Tenderloin Skewers & Coconut Shrimp with raspberry rum sauce sounds tasty to you, consider getting the Summer Cocktail also to try all the specialty items! This delicious refreshment perfectly combines Parrot Bay Rum, Svedka Vodka, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine.”

If you’re wandering around the Downtown Disney shopping area, you can find Celebrate Soulfully treats there, too. Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has a delicious Peach Pie Old Fashioned, concocted with Uncle Nearest Whiskey, a splash of Peachtree Liquor, a dash of Peychaud’s Bitters, brown sugar, and peach. Food Trucks will be zooming in to join the fun from June 1, 2022, to July 4, 2022. Bred’s Nashville Hot Chicken truck will be among the wheels as well as Happy Ice with their ultra-premium Philadelphia Italian Ice treats. These will be available more on a dinnertime schedule, so don’t stop by before 3 p.m.

PRIDE ROCK PUNCH from Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland

This non-alcoholic mocktail serves 4-6. Disneyland Resort recipes shared here have been reduced from the larger quantity the Disney culinary team creates. Because of this, the flavor profile may be slightly altered.

1 cup fresh pineapple, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 cups freshly brewed unsweetened black tea

1/3 cup mango beverage syrup

1/2 cup orange juice

3/4 teaspoon tamarind paste

Orange slices

Dried mango slices

Dried pineapple

Place pineapple in blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Combine puréed pineapple, unsweetened tea, mango beverage syrup, orange juice, and tamarind paste in a large pitcher. Stir until tamarind paste is fully dissolved. Fill 4-6 tall glasses halfway with ice. Add punch and garnish with orange slices, dried mango, and dried pineapple. Cook’s Note: If mango beverage syrup is unavailable, you can make your own using water, sugar, and mango. Bring 1/2 cup water, 1/2 sugar, and 1 cup of frozen mango pieces to a boil in a saucepan. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 20 minutes. Cool completely and strain out mango pieces. Refrigerate up to one week.

What will you be sampling from the Celebrate Soulfully event? Leave us a comment below!