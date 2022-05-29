Disney Guests Evacuated From Resort After Fire Scare

Walt Disney World Resort is home to much more than four magical theme parks.

However, a recent experience at a Disney Resort left Guests scurrying from their rooms.

User @peaceinmagic shared a video on TikTok of Guests being evacuated from Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa at 1:50 a.m. after a fire alarm forced everyone to leave the building.

The exact details of the incident have not been disclosed and the user says it may have been from someone taking a “light night steamy shower.” No matter what set the fire alarm off, the fire department was dispatched to the scene and ensured everyone’s safety.

