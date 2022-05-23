Johnny Depp Lied About Finger Injury In Amber Heard Trial, Surgeon Testifies

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation after she wrote an Op-Ed in The Washington Post in which, while she didn’t mention Depp directly, Heard described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The highly public trial entered its sixth week on Monday, with witnesses taking the stand to discuss the allegations of abuse Depp and Heard have made against each other. Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard each individually testified for four days, being grilled by attorneys on the exact details of their relationship.

Today, an expert witness took the stand to discuss an injury to Johnny Depp’s middle finger, which Depp testified he sustained in 2015 when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

Richard Moore, a surgeon (though not the one that treated Depp), showed jurors a gruesome photo and discussed what he believed could have happened based on the pattern of Depp’s injuries.

Dr. Kipper, Johnny Depp’s physician, took the stand earlier in the trial to discuss the injury. He testified that Depp told an ER doctor he cut the finger himself with a knife. Dr. Kipper also confirmed that Depp admitted he injured himself in a text message.

Mr. Depp claimed on the stand that he lied about the injury at the time to protect Ms. Heard. Moore, however, believes Depp is lying now.

From the Associated Press:

Moore, who did not treat Depp, testified that Depp’s description is unlikely, in large part because his fingernail remained intact. Moore said the fingernail was exposed, as Depp described the placement of his hand, and would have been damaged. Moore also said there would have been other cuts on the rest of his hand from the glass that shattered on impact. While Depp told the jury that Heard severed the finger by throwing a vodka bottle, at the time of the accident he told people and sent text messages saying he’d done it to himself. At one point he said the finger had been pinched between solid accordion doors. Depp now says he lied to protect Heard. Moore testified that getting the finger pinched in accordion doors would be consistent with the injury.

A portion of Moore’s testimony is available on the Law&Crime Network YouTube channel. The injury is not censored in this video, so take caution if you’re sensitive to graphic imagery.

