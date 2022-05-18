First Look From “Perverted” New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Show Has Fans Stunned

Fans were in disbelief after getting a sneak peek at an upcoming show. Due to possible inappropriate imagery, viewer discretion is advised.

Since the show debuted in the 1969s, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You,” has proved to not only be one of Hanna-Barbara’s most popular works of animation but the five main characters have proven to be some of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time. The franchise has amassed millions of fans over the years and resonated with so many children around the world.

However, it’s a new age for the series, with a streaming-service giant stepping into the ring.

HBO and its streaming application HBO Max have proven to both be absolute powerhouses in the industry. Recent shows such as Euphoria starring Dune’s (2021) Zendeya as well as cult classics like Curb Your Enthusiasm starring Seinfeld’s Larry David have helped propel the company to the streaming forefront, becoming the best out of the bunch to many.

Now, the company is developing a new take on the classic Scooby-Doo series but with a very shocking twist. We recently got our first look at this new series which you can below from Culture Crave (@CultureCrave):

First look at Mindy Kaling’s #Velma series for HBO Max The #ScoobyDoo spinoff is aimed at adult audiences and will have 10 episodes (via @Variety)

Unsurprisingly, reactions to this first look were mixed, to say the least. Many fans of the show were stunned after seeing the teaser image, which not only includes a character dead on the floor with their head cut in half but also multiple nearly-nude female characters. GreenJaySlime (@ThtFun_Grn01) commented:

yup … seeing how this is the first officially released frame says PLENTY of what this series will be about dirty and vulgar for the sake of being “vulgar”

rio (@riocastanon1) said:

I’m tired of something being aimed for adult audiences just meaning sexualization and gore. It’s possible to have media that deals with adult topics without having to fill every single criteria of a R or TV-MA rating

Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) commented:

Ridiculous, why we gotta pervert a family classic for depressed and lonely people and call it an “adult” show?

The BlueKnight (@CameronCortina1) said:

………..is there aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaany reason that this HAS to be scooby doo related?

HBO Max ordered the Scooby-Doo spinoff from Kaling last year with many stunned by the decision. Velma tells the origin story of the lovable, orange-shirt-wearing detective Velma Dinkley, the brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.

We have to admit it’s quite shocking to see a children’s cartoon turn into a show like this, especially since the Scooby-Doo franchise is so established both on television as well as in theme Parks across the World. In Universal Studios. Guests have the opportunity to meet the entire Mystery Machine Gang.

While Universal Studios may have characters from The Simpsons, Jurassic World, Transformers as well as Shrek, there’s something special about seeing Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphne and their iconic ride while visiting the Park.

