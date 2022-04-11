4-Year-Old Saved By Screaming Bystanders As Ride Restraint Unlocks On Drop Tower

Recently, we reported on a tragic incident that took place at ICON Park in Orlando. Now, it seems other attractions are still failing to learn from the horrible mistakes that were recently made.

ICON Park is a tourist destination in Orlando, minutes from Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. There are museums, shops, and dining locations at ICON Park, as well as attractions like the Orlando Eye, a slow-moving wheel where Guests can see the city, and some other attractions of a much more thrilling nature. Recently, we reported on the death of a 14-year-old boy after the Orlando FreeFall restraint failed to hold him in during the entirety of the massive drop. The ride malfunction was inexcusable and even caused other Parks like Dollywood to shut down their attractions operated by Fun Time, the ride manufacturer.

Considering how the safety of drop towers and ride restraints has been a prevalent topic in the news cycle as of late, it was shocking to see when a kids drop tower was cleared for take-off while a 4-year-old boy was left unrestrained. It has been reported that a free-fall tower ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show has been shut down, after a child nearly dangerously rode the attraction while the restraint was left full in the air, not touching him in any capacity.

Reports state:

On Sunday, 10 April, Tristan Curtis was nearly flung into the air after his overhead restraint wasn’t locked over him on the ‘Free Fall’ ride.Images revealed Tristan sitting alongside three other children, all clutching at their restraints, while the four-year-old leaned forward, his restraint still up in the air.Just moments before from the ride was set to start, operators were alerted by panicked bystanders. Tristan’s mother, Sky Boustani Curtis was watching from the side as she realised what was happening.