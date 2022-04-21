Several Universal Attractions Skyrocket To Triple-Digit Waits as Insane Crowds Take Over

Celebrating a holiday or break from school at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or Universal Orlando Resort might seem like a great idea, but there are plenty of others who are having the same exact idea.

As many school spring breaks are taking place this week, crowd levels at Universal Orlando have skyrocketed to levels that we haven’t seen since the holiday season with no expectation to drop anytime soon.

A brief glimpse at the Universal Orlando app shows that three attractions have all skyrocketed to insane triple-digit wait times. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts are all listed at waits above 100 minutes.

In addition to the massive waits for these thrill rides, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey was listed at 75 minutes, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man was 65 minutes, Jurassic Park River Adventure was 70 minutes, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem was listed at 65 minutes.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close at 8:00 p.m. tonight before being open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Universal Studios Florida is open until 10:00 p.m. tonight. The Universal Park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

