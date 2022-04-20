Theme Park Offering Free Tickets, Special Treatment To Vaccinated Guests

For Guests still in need of a COVID-19 vaccination shot, one theme park is offering a pretty enticing incentive.

Sill need a COVID-19 vaccination? According to Boston.com, Guests who are not vaccinated are in luck as Six Flags New England recently partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, offering free tickets for folks who get vaccinated at its clinic between April 22-24.

The clinic will be held at the park’s human resources building in Agawam. For Guests to be fully eligible for a free ticket, those vaccinated at the clinic must be Massachusetts residents receiving either the first or second COVID-19 vaccination or a booster dose. The newly vaccinated will receive an additional companion ticket, parking pass, and meal voucher.

“These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination — and have some fun at the same time,” DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement. Guests just coming into the park are always welcome but the theme park is encouraging Guests to register online first.