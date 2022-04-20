Theme Park Offering Free Tickets, Special Treatment To Vaccinated Guests

For Guests still in need of a COVID-19 vaccination shot, one theme park is offering a pretty enticing incentive.
Sill need a COVID-19 vaccination? According to Boston.com, Guests who are not vaccinated are in luck as Six Flags New England recently partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, offering free tickets for folks who get vaccinated at its clinic between April 22-24.
The clinic will be held at the park’s human resources building in Agawam. For Guests to be fully eligible for a free ticket, those vaccinated at the clinic must be Massachusetts residents receiving either the first or second COVID-19 vaccination or a booster dose. The newly vaccinated will receive an additional companion ticket, parking pass, and meal voucher.
“These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination — and have some fun at the same time,” DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement. Guests just coming into the park are always welcome but the theme park is encouraging Guests to register online first.
The event is one of several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place across Massachusetts during the April school break. Six Flags opened earlier this month with new amenities including more efficient ride lines, two new bars, and expanded food options.
Six Flags New England’s safety protocols are as follows:
We are thrilled to announce our NEW safety updates based on CDC and local health guidance.
- Face coverings are not mandatory during your visit but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals.
- Ensure you understand and practice healthy hygiene during your visit.
We remain dedicated to maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards within all of our attractions and facilities. The safety and health of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we will continue to update protocols with consultation from infectious disease experts.
HygieneEnsure that you frequently wash your hands and use hand sanitizer located throughout our parks.
This Six Flags Park wasn’t the only theme Park to offer some sort of benefit to vaccinated Guests. Disney World previously offered Guests a free trip with one catch: you had to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In hopes of getting more Kentuckians vaccinated, one Kentucky nonprofit has announced they will be giving away not one, not two, but 20 different trips to Disney World! But there’s a catch — You must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) is hosting the sweepstakes and is open to anyone who is enrolled in Medicaid who gets their COVID-19 vaccine between September 6 and September 30.
