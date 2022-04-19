Dolly Parton Giving Away Free Admission For Thousands Entering Her Theme Park

There’s something magical about visiting a theme park.

From experiencing thrilling attractions, enjoying unique atmospheres, and taking in world-class entertainment, there is something for everyone when visiting a theme park.

As part of Dollywood’s ongoing effort to make the fun accessible to everyone, the Pre-K Imagination Season Passes have returned for the 2022 season. Dolly Parton has always been a major proponent of child development and this is seen in her Imagination Library.

Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. Countless parents have shared how excited their child is when their new book arrives each month. Many groups and individuals work hard behind the scenes to make that special moment possible for each child.

The Imagination Library provides the infrastructure of the core program including managing the secure central database for the Book Order System and coordinating book selections and wholesale purchasing. It also incurs the cost of the program’s administrative expenses and coordinates the monthly mailings.

The Pre-K Imagination Season Passes are an extension of this effort. Any child born in 2017 or 2018– meaning they can be up to 5 years old– can be registered for the Pre-K Imagination Season Pass and will be able to visit Dollywood Park and Dolly’s Splash Country free of charge.

Once you register your pre-K child, just bring your child to the Dollywood front gate in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with a photocopy of their birth certificate or passport to confirm their birth year and they’re ready to enjoy some fun at the theme park. The pass is good for the rest of 2022.

This is a major extension in the age of children allowed to get into the theme park for free compared to many other places around the country.

For example, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Universal Orlando Resort require children ages 3 and up to have a valid ticket or annual pass.

Dollywood is home to many fun attractions including Blazing Fury, Daredevil Falls, Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, Mystery Mine, Tennessee Tornado, Wild Eagle, and many more.

What do you think of this special pass at Dollywood? Let us know in the comments!