Disney Guests Rescued From Newly-Reopened Coaster As Multiple Evacuations Occur

One of the most thrilling attractions in all of Disney World is Expedition Everest.

The iconic coaster has been a staple at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but up until last week, it had been closed for refurbishments. One of its first days of reopening, Disney Guests were evacuated from the highest point of the coaster as it came to a complete stop.

Now, just a few days later, it seems the incident has occurred again.

TikTok user @southerndisneybelle shared a video yesterday of the train stuck at its highest point.

The user notes that they could hear children crying and that Disney Cast Members were sent to perform an evacuation. After being stuck for several minutes, the Disney Guests were evacuated safely from the coaster. While it certainly may seem frightening, Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained in ensuring Guest safety and do an excellent job of making sure everyone can safely get off an attraction when it does break down.

Disney’s description of Expedition Everest reads:

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

