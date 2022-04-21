Ready for some fun? Even picky eaters can chow down on unique presentations at Walt Disney World. Chicken Nugget Sushi is a regular menu item at this Disney Resort, where Polynesian flavors and flares are centerstage. And pro-tip: you don’t have to be a kid to order it! Let’s dig in!

You Can Order Chicken Nugget Sushi at Disney!

Yup. Nuggets. On Sushi. This ingenious idea for kids of all ages brings an adventurous presentation to an otherwise conventional foodstuff. If you’re ready to try some of this, head on over to the Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This table-service restaurant is upstairs in the Great Ceremonial Hall, the alternative name for the lobby. Kona Café boasts a three-meal service, with a new take-out option with mobile order menus as of 2021. You can find the full bill of fare available on the takeout mobile order menu, and the pickup kiosk is at the mouth of the restaurant.

The Kids’ Sushi entrée is served with a choice of two sides and a choice of Milk, Water, or Apple Juice for $10.00. It’s a steal, considering how many pieces are in the set, plus the sides and a drink. While it’s traditionally a kids’ menu item, adults can order this, too. Simply ask your server for your options, which may include an adult portion of the meal at an adult price. Oftentimes, this is at Cast Members’ discretion, but we’ve never had a problem with it.

When purchasing our meal, we opted for the take-out version, to dine in our Resort room after a long day at the pool. The mobile order option allowed to have some extra swim time before drying off and heading upstairs to pick up our meal. Cast Members had bagged and tagged it to perfection, even packing napkins, soy sauce, and the essential chopsticks for dining.

The Kid’s Sushi was in a traditional container, sorted into groups. While this meal can look really daunting, it’s really very simple. Included in the sushi variety are a few cucumber-wrapped crab rolls, two fried chicken nugget rolls, two shrimp tempura rolls, a cucumber roll (rice outside) and a special roll of Mickey sushi, which is made of sushi rice colored from beets.

A closer look reveals these simple flavors and shapes combine to make a very creative entrée for kids… or adults! The kiddo ordering the meal in our group adores chicken nuggets, but is wonderful with trying new foods. The shrimp tempura, chicken nugget pieces, cucumber rolls, and half the Mickey head were downed in a second, leaving the imitation crab left behind (don’t worry, we took care of that for them… it was delish!). The end verdict from the elementary grade student was a thumbs up, with bonus points for the hidden Mickey.

Will you be trying this meal at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort? Leave us a comment with your favorite creative kid meal at Disney World!