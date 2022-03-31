The Final Disney Resort Reopens, Marking End To Pandemic Closures

Milestones are for celebrating – whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, graduation or personal achievement. And now, for the first time since March 2020, Disney Park Guests can celebrate new milestones and stay in the magic at all Disney Resort hotels that are part of the Disney Resorts Collection at Walt Disney World Resort.
We previously reported that Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort– the last resort that remained closed– was set to reopen and Disney officially announced today that it began welcoming back Guests today.
Disney Cast Members were all smiles as the first Guests arrived, and enthusiasm only grew as Guests once again played, dined, and enjoyed their favorite sports-themed areas of the resort.
As with any milestone, congratulatory wishes were in order – this time, from fellow Cast Members at neighboring Disney Resort hotels.
Disney Parks Blog shared the following:
Throughout our phased reopening at Walt Disney World, approximately 70,000 cast members were welcomed back in a variety of roles. From housekeeping to merchandise, engineering services to food and beverage, these cast members bring to life the world-class service Disney is known for. And they sprinkle a little pixie dust while they do it, joining in on all the themed fun at each resort.
The Disney Resorts Collection offers its own kind of pixie dust, too, with special benefits for guests like early theme park entry during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration and complimentary on-site transportation. Guests staying in Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts have even more time to celebrate milestones in our theme parks, with access to extended evening theme park hours* in select theme parks on select nights. Visit Disneyworld.com for more information on these benefits.
Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, located near Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is a beloved value Resort that features all things sports. From larger-than-life decorations to dining options and awesome games, and much more, there is something for everyone at the resort.
The official descripton of Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort reads:
Get in the game at this Resort hotel that salutes the world of competitive sports, including baseball, basketball, football, surfing and tennis. Go the distance and don’t be afraid to celebrate your inner fan amid sporty décor starring some of your favorite Disney characters.
More On Disney World Resorts and Hotels
There are currently more than 25 Disney Resort hotels to choose from in the Disney Resorts Collection, from budget-conscious accommodations to luxurious deluxe Resort hotels, including:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa