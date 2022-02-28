Universal Changes Major Benefit For Select Guests Following Complaints

Select Universal Orlando Resort Guests have an awesome benefit that allows them to get a head start on the rest of the crowds.

If you’re a Universal Orlando Resort Premiere or Preferred annual pass holder or if you are a Resort Guest planning an upcoming stay, you have access to Early Park Admission which helps you to make the most of your time in the Universal Parks.

Early Park Admission allows these select groups to enter Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure one hour prior to opening and 30 minutes prior to opening at Universal’s Volcano Bay. Select attractions are available during this time, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which allows these Guests the opportunity to wait in shorter lines and experience attractions prior to massive crowds arriving.

However, one major benefit of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter had been removed earlier this year. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the attraction typically with the longest wait in either Park, was not available during Early Park Admission over the course of the last month and a half.

That is about to change.

Universal Orlando Resort just released its attractions that will be open for Early Park Admission from early March through mid April and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has been re-added to the list, beginning March 2nd!

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

(Up to 1 hour prior to park opening) March 2-April 17, 2022

Available Attractions: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure™

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™

Flight of the Hippogriff™

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Ollivanders™ Universal Studios Florida (Up to 1 hour prior to park opening) March 12-19, 2022

Available Attractions: Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts™

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem™ April 11-17, 2022

Available Attractions: Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts™

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem™ Universal’s Volcano Bay (30 minutes prior to park opening) January 1-April 17, 2022

Available Attractions: Ohyah of Ohyah & Ohno Drop Slides

Ohno of Ohyah & Ohno Drop Slides

Honu of the Honu Ika Moana

ika Moana of the Honu ika Moana

Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Ko’okiri Body Plunge

Waturi Wave Pool

Please keep in mind that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure does not have a Universal Express Line and several Guests have complained on social media about having to wait in a massive line because the attraction was not open for Early Park Admission.

As you can see from the list above, Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be open for Early Park Admission every morning through April 17. Universal Studios Florida, on the other hand, will not be available for Early Park Admission except March 12-19 and then April 11-17. The schedule has not been released for any future dates at this time.

Universal Orlando Resort says this about Early Park Admission:

Get A Head Start To Your Day Make the most of your time at Universal Orlando Resort with Early Park Admission*. Universal Orlando Hotel guests and other select groups can access one of the following theme parks prior to park scheduled opening time (valid theme park admission is required). Early Park Admission at Universal’s Volcano Bay is thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening and at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour prior to park opening.

Do you use Early Park Admission when visiting Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

