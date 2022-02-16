Men Arrested After Stealing 30 Catalytic Converters in Universal Orlando Parking Lot

Two men have been arrested for stealing 31 catalytic converters in a Universal Orlando area parking lot, according to Orlando Police.

Terance Elder and Josè Antonio Martínez, both from Texas, were arrested Sunday and face charges of third-degree grand theft and criminal mischief, court records show.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Universal’s Endless Summer Resort- Dockside Inn and Suites.

The report by the Orlando Sentinel reads:

On Sunday, OPD received a call about two men removing converters from vehicles in a hotel parking lot. The two were able to remove them in under two minutes, and in one instance about 40 seconds.

Orlando Police said they are increasing the number of unmarked cars to increase surveillance. There are devices that can be bought to help secure catalytic converters and make them more difficult to steal.

