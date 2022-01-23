Disney Still Rejects Guests From Purchasing Annual Passes After Months of Halted Sales

Back in November, Disney World halted Annual Pass sales after having resumed them in September.

Disney World recently put their Annual Passes on sale once again in September with a newly revamped program. The new passes work off four tiers: Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass. Each pass offers a difference in price point, block out dates, offerings, and Park Pass Reservations. When the passes ended up becoming blocked for purchase again in November, the Pixie Dust Pass was the only one available for Guests.

As we have described before, this is what the Annual Pass system will include for each tier at Disney World:

Within the new annual pass program, the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass will set a user back $1299, which is a fair amount as we thought the price point was going to be much higher. Payment plans are available for Florida residents, and this pass has no theme park blackout dates. Incredi-Pass users will be able to have up to 5 theme park reservations at a time! The Disney Sorcerer Pass still provides some great benefits, like an $899 price point, park hopping, etc., with the only “con” being blackout dates starting at this tier (and below). It should be noted that this park pass is only available to Florida Residents AND DVC members. Florida residents are really in luck here, being the only ones able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, and most affordable option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. These passes are $699 and $399 respectively, have lots of blackout dates and seasons, and have limited Park Reservation options.

Since the passes were left unattainable in November, Disney has been radio silent in terms of their return. With no news coming out for months, some Guests have been left forgetting that the passes are not currently on sale for those looking to become a new Annual Passholder.

Recently, some Guests went to upgrade their Park tickets to an Annual Pass but were rejected due to the pause of sale. The Guests noted that they were unaware of this halt, even though it has been ongoing for months. It is important to know that if you are coming to Disney World on vacation over the next couple of months (shorter or longer, depending on Disney), that you will not be able to purchase a new Annual Pass or upgrade your tickets until Disney lifts the ban.

It is also good for Annual Passholders to know that if their pass is expiring, renewing is the only way to keep your pass at your desired tier. If an Annual Pass expires past 30 days, the Guest will no longer be able to upgrade, and as well, no longer be able to purchase an Annual Pass as they would be starting fresh.

With the pandemic causing so many changes at Walt Disney World Resort, it is good for Guests to always know what ticket costs are, and what is available to Guests. At a certain point last year, even ticket sales were halted due to capacity limits being hit.

Would you want to purchase an Annual Pass? Have you tried but not been able to?

