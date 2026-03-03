Updates Given as Walt Disney World Resort Experience Closes for 6 Years

For a long time, Walt Disney World fans have been able to say that the resort moved on from the pandemic era. The parks are busy again. Hotels feel alive. Dining reservations can be competitive. In many ways, it has felt like 2020 is far behind us.

But there has been one lingering reminder that never quite returned.

Now that it’s officially March, that final chapter is about to close.

In just a matter of days, the Garden View Tea Room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will finally reopen, bringing an end to what has quietly become a 2,190-day closure. And for longtime fans, this isn’t just another restaurant coming back online — it feels like the true end of an era.

The Last Pandemic-Era Holdout

When Walt Disney World shut down in 2020, closures swept across the entire resort. Attractions paused. Entertainment disappeared. Dining locations went dark. Over the next several years, Disney gradually restored nearly everything.

Nearly.

The Garden View Tea Room quietly remained closed while other experiences returned. For many guests, it became symbolic — the final piece of the pre-2020 Walt Disney World that hadn’t come back.

The Tea Room originally closed during the pandemic shutdown and simply never reopened with the rest of the resort. Month after month passed. Then years. Guests continued asking about it, especially those who loved its slower pace and elegant setting inside the Grand Floridian.

Now, that wait is almost over.

A March Milestone

It’s officially March, and that matters more than usual this year.

Disney has confirmed that the Garden View Tea Room will reopen on March 19. That date marks the end of a six-year absence and the conclusion of a 2,190-day gap. For a location that once felt like a staple of the Grand Floridian experience, that’s a staggering amount of time.

The reopening isn’t just a quiet flip of the lights. Disney is reintroducing the Tea Room with updates, including a refreshed interior and a new thematic direction. Reports indicate the experience will feature an Alice in Wonderland-inspired twist, giving it a reimagined feel rather than simply restoring it exactly as it was before.

For a resort known for Victorian elegance and refined dining, the Tea Room always felt like a natural fit. It offered something rare at Walt Disney World: a peaceful, slow-paced afternoon escape away from park crowds.

That atmosphere is about to return.

Pricing and Demand

Disney has also revealed pricing for the updated tea experience. Guests can expect the following:

$79 per adult

$49 per child (ages 3–9)

That places it firmly in special-occasion territory, which aligns with how many guests have always viewed afternoon tea at the Grand Floridian. It was never meant to be a quick-service stop. It’s an event — something you plan into your day.

Reservations opened on February 19 and filled almost immediately. Guests reported difficulty securing times even when logging in early in the morning, suggesting overwhelming demand for the reopening.

That surge isn’t surprising.

For some, this is about nostalgia. For others, it’s about finally experiencing something they missed entirely during its closure. And for longtime Disney fans, it represents closure in a broader sense.

Why This Feels Bigger Than Dining

Walt Disney World has reopened restaurants before. It has redesigned menus. It has introduced new concepts. On the surface, this is just another dining update.

But context matters.

For years, guests could still point to one experience that hadn’t returned. That lingering absence became a talking point in fan communities and online discussions. The Garden View Tea Room became shorthand for “the last thing that never came back.”

When it reopens on March 19, that conversation ends.

This reopening marks the official return of the final major experience that remained closed from the 2020 shutdown period. That’s significant. It closes the book on a long stretch of uncertainty and gradual restoration.

And it does so at one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic resorts.

A Full-Circle Moment for Grand Floridian

The Grand Floridian has always represented classic Disney luxury. From its lobby orchestra to its signature dining options, it sets a tone that feels distinct from anywhere else on property.

The Tea Room fit perfectly into that identity. It offered a calm, refined setting where guests could pause and enjoy something intentionally slow. In a destination built on high energy and constant motion, that contrast mattered.

Now, after 2,190 days, that space will once again welcome guests.

As March unfolds and the reopening approaches, this feels less like a simple dining update and more like a milestone. Walt Disney World has spent years rebuilding, refreshing, and restoring what was lost. With the Garden View Tea Room returning, the resort can finally say that the last major pandemic-era closure is behind it.

For many fans, that’s worth raising a teacup to.

What do you think of this major return to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments!