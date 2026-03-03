‘Stranger Things’ Movie Coming to Netflix, Lead Actor Confirmed

Since Stranger Things Season 5 ended on December 31, just over two months ago, it feels like not a week has gone by without some wild new rumor emerging.

Most of January was taken up by “Conformity Gate,” the viral fan theory that suggested the finale, “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” was fake and that a “real ending” would drop later that month. Coupled with the fact that hundreds of thousands of fans had signed a petition demanding a do-over from Netflix, it’s fair to say Season 5 wasn’t received particularly well.

Stranger Things Spinoffs in the Works

In February, the first trailer for the 3D animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 premiered. Although it was generally well received by those excited to see more from their favorite characters and Hawkins and the Upside Down, some fans believe that the upcoming series, which is considered canon, is nothing more than a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Watch the trailer for Tales From ’85 below:

Tales From ’85 premieres on Netflix on April 23, but it isn’t the only new Stranger Things installment in development. A live-action spinoff that will “delve into” the origins of the mysterious “briefcase rock” revealed in the Season 5 finale is also in the works; however, unlike the animated series, it won’t feature any returning characters from the flagship series.

Recently, it was confirmed that another Stranger Things origin story is coming to Netflix.

Stranger Things Live-Action Prequel Filmed for Netflix

Last month, Collider reported that the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel to the main series that takes place in 1959, was being filmed for Netflix.

The story follows a young Henry Creel, focusing on his time at high school before he becomes Vecna. It also features young versions of Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and Bob Newby.

Here’s the description for the stage play, per the official website:

Before the world turned upside down…

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end. Watch the official Broadway trailer for the award-winning show below:

Per the report, producers canceled public performances of the show so that it could be filmed for the streaming service, with the original cast members — including Tony nominee Louis McCartney, who plays the young Henry Creel — before they depart the production March 29.

Public performances of The First Shadow resumed on Sunday, February 15.

While no release dates have been shared, viewers can expect a small-screen version of the critically acclaimed West End and Broadway hit.

According to Stranger Things Updates on X (formerly Twitter), recent performances of The First Shadow have been reportedly changed to more fully align with the events of Season 5.

Another Rumor Emerges, but This One Could Be True

Meanwhile, the rumor mill continues, with many fans now convinced that a Stranger Things movie is secretly in development. Season 5’s Holly Wheeler actress Nell Fisher was recently asked about those rumors by Absolute Radio, to which she replied, “I have not heard anything. I have not heard anything. I mean, I think it’s every day the internet comes up with some theory or other, but, you know, who’s to say.” Watch the interview on TikTok below:

@absoluteradio Are the rumours of a Stranger Things film to be believed? We asked Nell Fisher (aka Holly Wheeler) what she thought… #strangerthings ♬ original sound – Absolute Radio

In the comments, fans are convinced she’s being secretive.

“She’s hiding something,” one writes.

“Oh Nell, you’re DEFINITELY hiding something,” another chimes in.

Of course, it’s possible the rumor of a movie relates to The First Shadow, which will, presumably, arrive on Netflix in full, with the production’s approximate runtime — without the intermission, that is — clocking in at around 2 hours and 30 minutes on the West End and 2 hours 45 minutes on Broadway (although performances vary).

While it could, in theory, be divided into episodes, it simply isn’t long enough to justify even a miniseries. As such, it’s likely to stream in full. The First Shadow, which will be the closest thing we have to a Stranger Things film once it leaves the editing room, is heading to Netflix.

The First Shadow is now running in the West End and on Broadway. Tales From ’85 premieres on April 23. Stranger Things seasons 1 — 5 are now streaming on Netflix.