Disneyland Officially Removes ‘Star Wars’ Character From Theme Park

Overnight, a Star Wars character disappeared from their usual position at Disneyland Park. Here’s what Disney Parks fans need to know.

Disneyland Park Map Updated

In early March, Disneyland Paris Resort updated the digital theme park maps in its official apps, moving away from a 3-D rendered style to a 2-D drawn style similar to what Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort use. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DLPReport shared these images comparing the old and new maps on the official Disneyland Paris Resort app:

📲 For comparison, previous Disneyland Park map vs. new one, and close up comparison of Rivers of the Far West. It’s a choice.

📲 For comparison, previous Disneyland Park map vs. new one, and close up comparison of Rivers of the Far West. It’s a choice. pic.twitter.com/2H0x7VQZzH — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 3, 2026

Inside the Magic previously reported that the new maps drew criticism for allegedly being AI-generated from aerial imagery on Google Maps. The allegations arose after Disney Parks fans discovered that several areas near “it’s a small world” featured drawn versions of social distancing stickers on the ground that Disneyland Paris Resort removed years ago, but were still present on Google Maps’ satellite images.

Now, Disney Parks fans are mourning the loss of a lesser-known Easter egg on the Disneyland Paris Resort digital theme park map.

Star Wars Character Removed

European Disney Parks fans immediately noticed that the new 2-D drawing of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad had removed a hidden Star Wars character from the Disneyland Paris Resort app. Previously, a Stormtrooper was hidden at the base of the mountain, going for a ride on the Frontierland roller coaster. X user @Seb_in_DLP shared a screenshot of the now-retired Easter egg:

RIP Mr Stormtrooper 🫡

The current drawing of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad on the Disneyland Paris Resort app does not feature a hidden Stormtrooper. The European Disney park has not said whether it intends to reincorporate the Star Wars character into the new map.

Have you noticed any other Easter eggs on Disney Park maps? Share your finds with Inside the Magic in the comments!