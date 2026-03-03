New Pricing Structure Raises ‘Harry Potter’ Land Costs by 50% in Orlando

Butterbeer Season is one of the most anticipated annual traditions in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and 2025 is shaping up to be its most expansive edition yet.

Running from March 1 through May 31 at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, the seasonal celebration brings new limited-time food, exclusive merchandise, and a sense of occasion to Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley that transforms familiar streets into something that feels newly discovered.

The 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone adds a layer of emotional resonance to this year’s event that even casual fans are feeling — a reminder of how far this franchise has traveled since its first chapter and how thoroughly it has reshaped theme park storytelling worldwide.

The signature new item for Butterbeer Season 2025 is the Butterbeer Waffle, available for a limited time at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando.

It is also available at Universal Studios Hollywood. It is, by most early accounts, exactly what it sounds like — a waffle built around the butterscotch and shortbread flavor profile that has made Butterbeer one of the most replicated and celebrated theme park foods in history.

It is also $19.99 at Universal Orlando Resort and $12.99 at Universal Studios Hollywood. And that seven-dollar gap, in a direction that runs contrary to almost every conventional assumption about the two parks, is generating a lot of conversation among Wizarding World fans trying to figure out what is actually going on.

Dax (@daxtweetsthings) shared photos of the price difference and stated, “Huge price difference in the Butterbeer Waffle between Orlando and Hollywood…$19.99 in Orlando, $12.99 in Hollywood. That’s….weird, right? Usually things are more expensive in Hollywood.”

Huge price difference in the Butterbeer Waffle between Orlando and Hollywood…$19.99 in Orlando, $12.99 in Hollywood. That’s….weird, right? Usually things are more expensive in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/mRu36ZoUzE — Dax 🇺🇸 (@daxtweetsthings) March 3, 2026

The Price Gap Nobody Expected

The conventional wisdom among theme park visitors has long been that California costs more than Florida for comparable experiences.

Universal Studios Hollywood, situated in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country with a guest demographic that skews heavily toward international tourists and higher-income Los Angeles visitors, has historically priced food and merchandise at a premium relative to Universal Orlando. It is not always true for every single item, but the general directional assumption is baked into how most guests plan their budgets.

The Butterbeer Waffle breaks that assumption in a way that is hard to ignore. A $7 difference on a single food item — with Orlando charging the higher price — is not a rounding error or a minor regional variation. It is a 54 percent premium for the same seasonal item at the same event during the same dates.

There are a few possible explanations worth considering. The most structurally sound one involves the dining format. At Universal Orlando, the Butterbeer Waffle is being served at the Three Broomsticks and the Leaky Cauldron — two of the most immersive and elaborately themed table-service-adjacent dining experiences in the Wizarding World.

The Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade in particular is a large, staffed dining hall where guests sit down in a fully realized environment from the Harry Potter films. The overhead associated with operating that space at that scale is higher than a walk-up counter format, and that overhead typically flows through to menu pricing.

If the Butterbeer Waffle at Universal Studios Hollywood is available through a quicker-service or walk-up format rather than a sit-down dining location, the structural cost difference becomes more understandable even if the gap still feels large. That said, Universal has not publicly explained the pricing discrepancy, and until they do, guests are left drawing their own conclusions.

What Else Butterbeer Season Brings to Orlando

The Butterbeer Waffle is the marquee item but far from the only new addition at Universal Orlando this season.

Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley are serving four new limited-time desserts: a Butterbeer Cupcake topped with themed frosting designed to mirror Butterbeer foam, a Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich with a creamy butterscotch filling, a Butterbeer Candy Apple blending tart fruit with a sweet butterscotch coating, and a Butterbeer Shortbread Bar leaning into the richer, more indulgent end of the flavor profile.

At the Ministry of Magic in the newly opened Epic Universe, Café L’air de la Siréne is serving a Biéraubeurre Crème Brûlée — a French-inspired interpretation of the Butterbeer flavor that fits the Parisian aesthetic of the new land in a way that feels genuinely considered rather than simply branded.

Butterbeer-flavored truffles and macarons are also debuting this season at K. Rammelle in the Ministry of Magic and will remain on the menu year-round after Butterbeer Season concludes, making them a permanent addition to the Epic Universe Wizarding World’s offerings.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the fan-favorite Butterbeer Cream Puff returns for the season alongside the Butterbeer Waffle at the lower price point.

What This Means for Planning Your Wizarding World Visit

For guests deciding between a Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood trip this spring, the price difference on the Butterbeer Waffle is one data point in a much larger comparison.

Universal Orlando in 2025 offers three fully operational Wizarding World areas — Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe — all running Butterbeer Season programming simultaneously. That is a scale of Wizarding World experience that Universal Studios Hollywood, with its single Hogsmeade, cannot match regardless of what any individual item costs.

If the Butterbeer Waffle is a priority and you are visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, the $12.99 price point is genuinely reasonable for a seasonal themed food item of this profile. If you are at Universal Orlando and the $19.99 price gives you pause, the broader Butterbeer Season menu across all three Wizarding World areas gives you plenty of other options to explore before committing to the waffle specifically.

Either way, Butterbeer Season runs through May 31 and limited-time items at popular locations have a history of selling out on busy park days. If there is a specific item you want to try, the earlier in the season you go the better your odds. Check in with each park’s current availability the morning of your visit, and build your Wizarding World food plan before you arrive rather than figuring it out at the counter.