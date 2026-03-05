Magic Kingdom Debuts New Attraction Footage Amid Landmark 2026 Overhaul

Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed several major additions and updates planned for 2026 and beyond, including the reopening timeline for a well-known attraction in Tomorrowland.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin has been preparing for a big comeback at Magic Kingdom after Disney shared new information about the attraction’s refurbishment and when guests could expect it to reopen.

The long-running Tomorrowland dark ride closed in August 2025 to begin one of the most extensive refurbishments it had seen in years. Disney later revealed that the updated version of the ride was scheduled to return in Spring 2026, giving guests a chance to once again join Buzz Lightyear in the fight against Emperor Zurg.

As part of the refurbishment, Walt Disney Imagineering worked on multiple updates designed to refresh the experience for modern audiences. One of the biggest changes involves a brand-new show scene that introduces a character named Buddy. Developed with input from Pixar (which will also put out Toy Story 5 in June this year), the character is designed to expand the Star Command story and add another layer to the attraction’s mission-based adventure.

The ride vehicles will also receive a significant technological upgrade. The attraction’s original mounted Z-blasters have been replaced with handheld versions, allowing guests more freedom to aim at targets throughout the ride. In addition, each vehicle is equipped with onboard video screens that track scores in real time. The change aims to make the competition between riders easier to follow and more interactive during the mission.

Disney shared the news as part of a broader update about upcoming experiences at Walt Disney World.

“Across Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland, I’m ready to take on Evil Emperor Zurg with the help of updated ride vehicles, cool new handheld blasters, and interactive targets at Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin,” Disney Parks Blog wrote in its 2026 Walt Disney World Resort roundup, “and guests of all ages won’t need to wait too long to try for that Galactic Hero rank, because the attraction reopens spring 2026!”

Months after its closure, Disney World has started promoting the beloved family-friendly attraction’s reopening with new footage. As shared by Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude), the interactive ride looks all set to welcome guests in the near future.

NEW: Walt Disney World is promoting the reopening of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom! The attraction is “relaunching sooooooon” with a new show scene, updated ride vehicles, handheld blasters, interactive targets, and more!

NEW: Walt Disney World is promoting the reopening of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom! The attraction is “relaunching sooooooon” with a new show scene, updated ride vehicles, handheld blasters, interactive targets, and more! pic.twitter.com/iE0rClzN6v — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) March 4, 2026

The Space Ranger Spin refurbishment occurred during a period when several Magic Kingdom attractions were undergoing maintenance or upgrades. Other rides—including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—were also closed last year, and remain shuttered even now.

Even though the attraction had been unavailable since late summer 2025, many longtime fans remain eager to return to the neon-lit world of Star Command. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin had been a Tomorrowland staple since opening in 1998, challenging riders to help defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg by blasting targets and racking up points along the way.

The planned upgrades suggest that Disney aims to keep the core gameplay that guests loved while introducing modern technology and new story elements. With improved ride vehicles, a new character, and interactive features designed to clarify scoring and make it more competitive, the refreshed version of the attraction promises to deliver a familiar mission with updated elements when it reopens.

For guests who grew up competing for the coveted Galactic Hero title, the return of Space Ranger Spin marked an exciting moment in Tomorrowland’s ongoing evolution. The reopening of this Tomorrowland ride comes amid Disney World’s landmark Magic Kingdom expansion, which will see Piston Peak National Park and Villains Land join the flagship park’s lineup.

How do you feel about the new things coming to Walt Disney World Resort this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!