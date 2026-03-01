Woman “Kicked Off” Disney’s Space Mountain Multiple Times Due to Her Size

A Disneyland Resort guest has shared multiple videos claiming that she was “kicked off of” the Space Mountain roller coaster for being too tall. The woman, who is 6’10”, showed several clips of herself attempting to fit in the ride vehicles and speaking with Disney cast members about the safety guidelines on the Tomorrowland attraction.

Woman “Kicked Off Of” Space Mountain

One of the first videos from Instagram user Allie (@callmeallie32) came late last year. Alongside a video of herself testing out the ADA-accessible seats on the Space Mountain roller coaster, Allie wrote that she was “tired of being told I can’t ride because I’m too tall” and described herself jokingly as “6’10” and still growing.

“I still enjoy trying though lol,” Allie captioned the video.

In another post using the same video, Allie claimed that she was “kicked off of” Space Mountain, even though she appeared to fit comfortably in the accessible ride vehicle.

“This isn’t made for 6’10” people,” she said.

Another Attempt

A few weeks ago, Allie tried riding Space Mountain at Disneyland Resort once again. However, she reported that Disney cast members refused to allow her to experience the attraction because of her height. The Disney Park guest shared a video of herself speaking to an attraction cast member (though their conversation can’t be heard) before being escorted out of the building.

“They wouldn’t let me on the ride because I was too tall,” she wrote.

Fortunately, Allie found a positive in the situation. After she was denied boarding the Tomorrowland roller coaster, Disney cast members gave her the rare opportunity to walk through a backstage area.

“It’s not often Disneyland staff invite you behind the scenes in the park…,” she wrote alongside a video of herself in a backstage corridor at Space Mountain. “They felt sorry for me because I was too tall to ride.”

If you’re ever concerned about fitting on a Disney Park attraction, speak with a cast member at the entrance. They may have a test seat, a more accessible ride vehicle, or know another way to help.

Have you ever been afraid to try riding something at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.