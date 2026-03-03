Families Left Stunned as Armed Officers Evict Disney World Guest Following ‘Disturbing’ On-Property Incident

A Disney World guest was arrested for trespassing charges after refusing to leave the resort, having deputies turn their body cams on.

Disney World Trespass Arrest Leads to Deputies, Officers Forcing Guest off of Property

For millions of guests each year, a visit to Walt Disney World Resort represents an escape — a carefully crafted world where storytelling, nostalgia, and immersive lands come together under the vision of The Walt Disney Company. Whether staying at a Disney Resort hotel or spending long days inside Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visitors expect magic — and structure.

Behind the scenes, however, a vast security operation works around the clock to maintain that sense of safety. From uniformed Disney Security personnel to coordinated efforts with local law enforcement, the property operates more like a small city than a theme park.

And sometimes, that system is put to the test.

A Late-Night Situation on Seven Seas Drive Raises Questions

In the early morning hours of March 1, 2026 — long after fireworks had faded over Cinderella Castle — something unfolded away from the attractions and character meet-and-greets.

Deputies were dispatched to 1180 Seven Seas Drive, located on Disney World property, at approximately 1:11 a.m. in response to a reported trespasser. At first glance, incidents like this may sound routine. Walt Disney World spans more than 25,000 acres, and minor disturbances are typically handled swiftly by Disney Security without escalation.

But this situation would not resolve quietly.

According to documentation from responding deputies, the matter shifted beyond an internal policy issue and into something more serious.

Why Disney World’s Private Property Status Matters More Than Guests Realize

One detail many guests overlook is that Walt Disney World is privately owned property. While it feels like a public destination, entry is conditional — and once a guest is directed to leave by authorized personnel, refusing to do so can carry legal consequences.

Under Florida Statute 810.08(1)-(5), willfully remaining on private property after being directed to depart constitutes trespass in a structure or conveyance.

Most trespass-related incidents on Disney property never escalate to arrest. In many cases, once guests are instructed to leave, they comply — and the situation ends there.

However, law enforcement documentation emphasizes that when repeated lawful directives are ignored, deputies are required to document that refusal and take enforcement action.

That’s what reportedly happened in this case.

Deputies Confirm Arrest After Guest Allegedly Refused Multiple Directives

According to the arrest report, a Disney Security manager identified as Ronald advised deputies that a male individual — later identified as Bladimy — was allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance on property.

Security personnel and off-duty officers on site reportedly stated that the individual continued refusing to leave after being told numerous times to depart the premises.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with security staff and attempted to address the situation. According to the report, once commands to leave were again ignored, the situation escalated.

Bladimy was placed in handcuffs and transported to BRC without further incident. He was charged under Florida Statute 810.08(1)-(5) for trespass in a structure — specifically for willfully remaining on private property after being directed to depart.

Body-worn camera footage was activated during the investigation.

The key factors outlined in the report included:

Alleged intoxication

Causing a disturbance

Repeated refusal to comply with lawful directives

Officials note that once deputies issue commands to depart and those commands are ignored, enforcement action follows.

Social Media Reacts as Guests Debate Accountability at Disney Parks

As details circulated online, reactions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit reflected a mix of surprise and firm opinions.

Some users emphasized that rules are clearly posted and that Disney Security has broad authority to remove guests who violate policies. Others expressed concern about how quickly situations can escalate when alcohol and late-night hours are involved.

A recurring sentiment echoed across threads: “Disney isn’t public property.” Many longtime fans pointed out that the parks maintain strict behavioral standards precisely to preserve the guest experience.

While incidents like this are not common relative to the tens of thousands of daily visitors across Walt Disney World Resort, they do serve as reminders that park rules carry legal weight.

What This Means for Future Disney World Visitors

For travelers planning upcoming vacations, the takeaway isn’t alarm — it’s awareness.

Walt Disney World operates with clearly defined policies regarding conduct on property. When guests comply with directives from Disney Security or law enforcement, situations typically resolve without criminal charges. Refusal to comply, however, shifts the issue from a policy matter to a potential violation of Florida law.

In this case, deputies documented repeated refusal before making an arrest.

The magic of Disney thrives on cooperation — between Cast Members, security teams, and guests themselves. When that balance breaks down, the consequences can be swift.

As discussions continue online, one question lingers: Should Disney take even stronger preventative measures late at night, or does the current system strike the right balance between guest freedom and accountability?

Let us know your thoughts.