Disney World Just Revealed a Major Restaurant Closure, Effective May 2026

Walt Disney World rarely sits still. The resort is constantly refreshing rides, updating hotels, and quietly tweaking experiences across the property. Sometimes those updates come with big announcements. Other times, they arrive with little fanfare until fans begin noticing something missing from the lineup.

That’s exactly what has just happened with one of Disney World’s well-known dining locations.

Disney has now confirmed that a popular restaurant will cease operations beginning in May 2026. This closure is sure to impact guests planning upcoming vacations. One of the resort’s classic dining experiences will disappear from the reservation calendar while crews move in behind the scenes.

And for fans who have made this restaurant a must-visit stop during their trips, the news may come as a bit of a surprise.

The Restaurants That Keep Guests Coming Back

Dining has become a huge part of the Walt Disney World experience. While attractions and shows draw the crowds, many guests plan entire park days around reservations at their favorite restaurants.

Across the resort, Disney offers everything from quick-service counters to high-end signature dining locations. Some restaurants lean heavily into storytelling and themed environments, while others focus on delivering elevated cuisine that rivals what you’d find outside the parks.

Signature restaurants in particular have built loyal followings over the years. Places like Be Our Guest, San Angel Inn Restaurante, and Roundup Rodeo BBQ have become destinations in their own right. Guests often book these meals months in advance, especially during busy travel seasons.

But some of Disney’s most beloved restaurants aren’t inside the parks at all. Instead, they sit inside Disney Resort hotels, offering a quieter setting away from the crowds.

That’s exactly the case with one fan-favorite steakhouse that’s about to disappear from the dining lineup for a few months.

A Well-Known Dining Spot Ceases Operation

Disney has confirmed that the signature dining location inside Disney’s Yacht Club Resort will temporarily close beginning in May 2026.

The restaurant in question is Yachtsman Steakhouse, a long-standing favorite among guests who want a more upscale dining experience during their Disney vacation. Known for its classic New England steakhouse atmosphere, the restaurant has built a reputation for high-quality cuts of beef, seafood dishes, and polished service that feels very different from typical theme park dining.

Starting in May 2026, however, Yachtsman Steakhouse will close for a major refurbishment project.

According to Disney’s current timeline, the restaurant is expected to remain closed throughout the summer and is not projected to reopen until sometime in August 2026. That means guests visiting during peak summer travel months may find one of EPCOT’s nearby signature restaurants unavailable.

For many longtime visitors, Yachtsman Steakhouse has been part of their Disney traditions for years. Its quiet dining room, nautical décor, and reputation for perfectly prepared steaks have made it one of the resort’s most reliable upscale restaurants.

While Disney hasn’t shared every detail about the renovation yet, the closure suggests that the company plans to give the space a substantial refresh before welcoming guests back later in the year.

Part Of a Bigger Refresh

The restaurant closure isn’t happening in isolation. Instead, it’s part of a broader wave of refurbishment work taking place across Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

Over the past several months, guests visiting the EPCOT-area resort may have noticed construction walls and scaffolding around portions of the building. Disney has been working through a large exterior refurbishment project designed to refresh the resort’s façade and address ongoing maintenance needs.

These projects are fairly common at Walt Disney World. Resorts periodically undergo extensive maintenance to keep buildings looking fresh while preserving the theming that guests expect.

At the Yacht Club, crews are currently focused on exterior updates and structural work. The project has already reshaped parts of the resort’s appearance, and Disney expects the work to continue well into the future.

In fact, the larger refurbishment effort is anticipated to last through sometime in late 2026.

That timeline suggests Disney is taking a long-term approach to maintaining the resort. Updating the restaurant while construction work continues around the property likely allows Imagineers and construction teams to coordinate improvements more efficiently.

For guests staying at the Yacht Club in the coming months, that means they may encounter occasional construction activity—but it also means the resort is slowly receiving a significant refresh behind the scenes.

Other Dining Alternatives

While Yachtsman Steakhouse will temporarily be unavailable on the reservation calendar, guests staying near EPCOT still have several dining options within walking distance.

Disney’s Yacht Club and Beach Club Resorts share the same general area, making it easy for guests to explore nearby restaurants without traveling far. Even with the steakhouse closed, visitors can still find plenty of places to eat around the resort complex.

Here are several alternatives guests can consider during the refurbishment period:

Ale & Compass Restaurant (Disney’s Yacht Club Resort)

A relaxed sit-down restaurant serving breakfast and dinner with a menu that blends coastal flavors with comfort classics.

Ale & Compass Lounge (Disney’s Yacht Club Resort)

A casual lounge environment where guests can grab small plates, cocktails, and lighter fare.

The Market at Ale & Compass (Disney’s Yacht Club Resort)

A quick-service location offering grab-and-go meals, sandwiches, pastries, and coffee throughout the day.

Cape May Cafe (Disney’s Beach Club Resort)

A popular buffet restaurant known for its seafood offerings and character breakfast experience.

Martha’s Vineyard (Disney’s Beach Club Resort)

A cozy lounge setting that offers drinks and small bites in the evenings.

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Disney’s Beach Club Resort)

One of the most famous dessert spots at Walt Disney World, serving burgers, sandwiches, and towering ice cream creations.

Because the Yacht and Beach Club sit just steps away from EPCOT’s International Gateway entrance, guests can also easily walk into World Showcase for even more dining choices.

A Sad Goodbye Brings Bigger Things

Restaurant closures at Walt Disney World can be frustrating, especially when they affect locations that have built loyal fan bases over the years. But in most cases, these temporary shutdowns signal that Disney is investing in long-term improvements rather than removing something entirely.

That appears to be the situation with Yachtsman Steakhouse.

The restaurant’s temporary closure in May 2026 will certainly interrupt summer dining plans for some guests. However, the refurbishment should ultimately bring updates that help keep the experience feeling fresh for future visitors.

And with the larger Yacht Club refurbishment continuing through 2026, it’s clear Disney is putting significant effort into maintaining one of its most iconic resort hotels.

When Yachtsman Steakhouse returns later in 2026, guests may find that the familiar restaurant they love has been given a thoughtful refresh—one that ensures it remains a staple of the EPCOT resort area for years to come.