Disney World Confirms Resort Area Closure, Effective Immediately

Effective immediately, Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed the closure of several guest areas at Disney’s Old Key West, a Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel. Here’s how it could impact your next stay at the Central Florida vacation destination.

Closure at Deluxe Disney Resort Hotel

As of Thursday, March 5, several guest areas at Disney’s Old Key West Resort are now closed for refurbishment. According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, the affected amenities include the South Point Pool and Spa, BBQ area, and playground.

Guests may “see or hear maintenance activity” during the daytime hours, but Walt Disney World Resort tries to keep construction within waking hours when most overnight guests are busy at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs. Families with questions or concerns about the construction activity should visit the Front Desk.

Walt Disney World Resort says the South Point Pool and Spa, BBQ area, and playground at Disney’s Old Key West Resort will be closed through “late April 2026,” or about two months. Until then, Disney Resort guests are encouraged to use the Sandcastle Pool or the hotel’s other two leisure pools: the Turtle Pond Pool and Miller’s Road Pool.

Previous Refurbishments

This is just the latest refurbishment project at Disney’s Old Key West Resort. The Turtle Pond Pool, Spa, BBQ area, and playground underwent routine maintenance earlier this year and were also closed for several weeks.

Olivia’s Cafe, a Table-Service dining location at the Disney Resort hotel, recently got a decor overhaul. In a controversial move, Disney removed hundreds of family vacation photos from Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members who call the Deluxe Villa Resort “home.”

Walt Disney World Resort is currently refurbishing rooms throughout the Disney Deluxe Villa Resort in stages to minimize impact to hotel guests.

Has a maintenance closure ever affected your Walt Disney World Resort hotel stay? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!