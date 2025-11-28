EPCOT Holiday Treat: None Other Than Walt Disney Is Welcoming Guests to the Park for the Holidays

Before his death, Walt Disney created the idea of Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT) as a place where people could live, work, and play in a single environment. Walt’s EPCOT was intended to be Phase II of his Florida Project, which ultimately evolved into the Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT would open at Disney World in 1982; however, by that time, it bore little resemblance to the original concept Walt Disney had envisioned. Gone were the housing and office spaces, to be replaced by a theme park that combined educational elements with a cultural exchange.

Despite never having seen the new EPCOT, Walt’s contribution to the park was memorialized with the “Walt the Dreamer” statue as a part of the CommuniCore overhaul of World Celebration. The new statue was revealed to the public in 2023.

Credit: Disney

As of this morning, Walt Disney is also greeting guests as they enter the park, welcoming them to the concept he envisioned nearly 60 years ago. EPCOT has updated its welcome message to guests as they enter the park for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays to include Walt’s voice.

Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney announcement says, “The heart of everything we’ll be doing in Disney World will be our Experimental Prototype City of Tomorrow. We call it EPCOT.” Followed by an announcer saying, “Walt Disney believed that imagination would lead humanity to achieve the impossible. EPCOT was built on that dream — a celebration of our world and its promise. Today, we invite you to share in that celebration and hope that you too will be inspired by the magic of possibility. For your safety, please walk to your destination. Thank you and enjoy the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.“

Credit: Disney

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays opened today with booths, national traditions, and the first night of the Candlelight Processional at the American Pavilion in World Showcase. The Festival will run through December 30.

For now, guests get to enter the park Walt envisioned and get to be greeted by the man himself. What better way to celebrate the holidays at EPCOT?

If you could ask Walt Disney one question, what would you want to know? Let us know in the comments.