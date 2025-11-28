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EPCOT Holiday Treat: None Other Than Walt Disney Is Welcoming Guests to the Park for the Holidays

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
Mickey Mouse and friends in front of EPCOT's Spaceship Earth in Disney World

Credit: Disney

Before his death, Walt Disney created the idea of Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (EPCOT) as a place where people could live, work, and play in a single environment. Walt’s EPCOT was intended to be Phase II of his Florida Project, which ultimately evolved into the Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT would open at Disney World in 1982; however, by that time, it bore little resemblance to the original concept Walt Disney had envisioned. Gone were the housing and office spaces, to be replaced by a theme park that combined educational elements with a cultural exchange.

Despite never having seen the new EPCOT, Walt’s contribution to the park was memorialized with the “Walt the Dreamer” statue as a part of the CommuniCore overhaul of World Celebration. The new statue was revealed to the public in 2023.

Walt the Dreamer Statue Close Up
Credit: Disney

As of this morning, Walt Disney is also greeting guests as they enter the park, welcoming them to the concept he envisioned nearly 60 years ago. EPCOT has updated its welcome message to guests as they enter the park for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays to include Walt’s voice.

A park host in a suit welcomes guests beside a lifelike dinosaur exhibit and vibrant poster in a jungle-themed attraction.
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney announcement says, “The heart of everything we’ll be doing in Disney World will be our Experimental Prototype City of Tomorrow. We call it EPCOT.” Followed by an announcer saying, “Walt Disney believed that imagination would lead humanity to achieve the impossible. EPCOT was built on that dream — a celebration of our world and its promise. Today, we invite you to share in that celebration and hope that you too will be inspired by the magic of possibility. For your safety, please walk to your destination. Thank you and enjoy the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Santa Claus and a woman in festive costume stand beside a Christmas tree at EPCOT, smiling and interacting with three children wearing holiday attire, including Santa hats and reindeer ears, in an outdoor setting.
Credit: Disney

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays opened today with booths, national traditions, and the first night of the Candlelight Processional at the American Pavilion in World Showcase. The Festival will run through December 30.

For now, guests get to enter the park Walt envisioned and get to be greeted by the man himself. What better way to celebrate the holidays at EPCOT?

If you could ask Walt Disney one question, what would you want to know? Let us know in the comments.

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney GuestsEpcot

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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