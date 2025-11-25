Universal Orlando Now Giving a Free Day at Theme Parks With Cheaper Tickets

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to head back to Universal Orlando, this new deal might be exactly what you needed. Universal just rolled out a limited-time promo that gives you a whole extra day for free—and it’s the kind of offer that makes a quick getaway or weekend trip way easier to justify.

But before you get too excited, here’s something important to know upfront: Epic Universe is not included in this ticket offer. The pass only covers Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and—depending on which version you choose—Volcano Bay. So if you were hoping to check out Universal’s newest park, you’ll need a separate ticket.

Still, for residents looking to enjoy Universal’s existing parks without breaking the bank, this might be one of the strongest offers we’ve seen in a while.

Let’s break down exactly what’s included and how Florida residents can take advantage of it.

Option 1: Two Park Days + A Full Day at Volcano Bay

This version is the biggest bang for your buck because it includes:

Two days of park-to-park access between Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure

One separate day at Universal Volcano Bay

Getting park-to-park access is a major perk because it lets you travel between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley aboard the Hogwarts Express—one of Universal’s most unique experiences.

A separate day at Volcano Bay can be a huge bonus, too. Instead of trying to cram a water park visit into an already busy theme park day, you get a full day to relax, float along the lazy rivers, or tackle some of the more thrilling slides.

This option starts at $188 for adults and $184 for children (ages 3–9) before tax. Prices shift depending on the specific dates you choose.

A few notes:

These tickets aren’t sold at the front gate

Guests ages 18+ must show valid Florida Resident photo ID

Volcano Bay is closed on some dates, so double-check the calendar before booking

And again—just to be super clear—Epic Universe access is not part of this deal, even with the three-day version.

Option 2: Two Days at Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure

If you’re not planning to hit Volcano Bay, this option keeps it simple:

Two days of park-to-park access at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure

Ride the Hogwarts Express to travel between the two sections of the Wizarding World

This version starts at $159 for adults and $155 for children (ages 3–9) before tax.

Like the first offer:

It’s not available at the gate

Adults must present a Florida Resident photo ID

Epic Universe is not included in this ticket

This version is the most budget-friendly way for Florida residents to get two full days between the resort’s two main parks.

A Solid Deal—Even With Epic Universe Off the Table

Some residents may wonder why Epic Universe isn’t part of the promo, especially with the excitement surrounding Universal’s newest theme park. But because Epic Universe tickets operate separately and have their own demand curve, Universal appears to be keeping this offer focused strictly on its existing parks.

Even without Epic Universe, this deal packs a lot of value. Getting a second day for free means you can slow down your pace, revisit your favorite rides, or spend an entire afternoon exploring immersive lands like Marvel Super Hero Island or the Wizarding World without feeling rushed.

And for those picking the Volcano Bay version, having a full, dedicated water park day is a luxury on its own.

Important Things to Know Before You Buy

Universal spells everything out clearly, but it’s easy to overlook fine-print details when you’re excited about saving money. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Offer is online-only — you cannot buy it at the gate.

Florida Resident photo ID is required for every adult at entry.

Volcano Bay may be closed on certain dates.

Prices vary based on the dates you choose.

Epic Universe is not included under any version of this promo.

A Win for Locals Looking for Extra Fun

Florida residents usually get some of the best theme park discounts of the year, but a true “buy one, get one” style offer doesn’t come around that often. With two options to choose from, guests can decide whether they want just the main theme parks or an added splash day at Volcano Bay.

And since Universal’s park hopping system is built around riding the Hogwarts Express between the two parks, having park-to-park access included is a big deal for anyone who wants the full experience.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy Universal soon—without the pressure of doing it all in one day—this promo is worth grabbing while it lasts. Even without Epic Universe, you’re still getting a great value at three of Universal’s most loved destinations.