Universal Orlando Confirms Major New Changes Hitting Theme Park in 2026

Something big is brewing inside Universal Orlando Resort, and the signs couldn’t be clearer. The resort has begun teasing a significant shake-up for 2026, and while the specifics have not been fully revealed yet, the early hints are enough to get fans buzzing.

Universal is clearly gearing up for a major overhaul, and the way the company has started positioning 2026 suggests that guests should expect a very different landscape when they walk through those gates next year. For now, Universal is keeping the biggest reveals tucked away — which means the only thing left to do is keep watching, keep guessing, and keep scrolling to see how the pieces are coming together.

Before we get into the already-confirmed offerings, let’s take a step back and look at the broader picture of Universal Orlando Resort and its growing footprint. It helps set the stage for understanding why 2026 is shaping up to be such a pivotal year.

Credit: Andrew Boardwine, Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando’s Three Theme Parks

Universal Orlando has evolved into a three-park destination, each offering something unique while working together to create a comprehensive vacation experience. Universal Studios Florida remains the resort’s entertainment hub, built around movies, TV worlds, and the significant events that fill the calendar each year. Just steps away, Islands of Adventure delivers big thrills and richly themed lands, making it a favorite for guests who want nonstop action and storytelling.

Then there’s Epic Universe — the newest and boldest addition. This park opens up an entirely new side of the resort with multiple themed worlds, next-generation attractions, and a level of immersion that raises the bar for what Universal can deliver. With all three parks now operating at full force, any change Universal announces—especially for 2026—feels like it could reshape the entire guest experience.

Credit: Universal

Universal Studios: The Event Headquarters

Universal Studios Florida plays a unique role in the resort’s ecosystem. Beyond being filled with attractions themed to beloved franchises, this is also the park that anchors some of Universal’s biggest yearly events. It is the home of Halloween Horror Nights — a juggernaut that draws massive crowds for haunted houses, scare zones, and after-hours entertainment — and it’s also where Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration takes place each spring.

Because of its central position in these events, any upcoming resort-wide changes inevitably tie back to what’s happening at Universal Studios next. And right on cue, the first big reveal for the 2026 season has already emerged, giving us an early look at what Universal has planned.

Credit: Universal Studios Orlando

A Fan-Favorite Returns in 2026

Universal just dropped the first concrete bit of 2026 news: Mardi Gras will officially run from February 7, 2026, to April 4, 2026. These dates lock in the festival’s return and set the tone for everything else Universal is gearing up to announce.

And the best part? Universal has confirmed that the complete celebration will return next year. That means all the bright, energetic traditions guests look forward to are officially locked in — the parades rolling through the park, performers along the streets, and, of course, the endless beads flying through the air. Universal always infuses the park with a bold, lively atmosphere during Mardi Gras, and 2026 appears to be no exception, continuing that tradition without missing a beat.

Credit: Universal

Food will once again play a significant role, featuring a diverse mix of dishes inspired by flavors from around the world. Universal has leaned heavily into this culinary approach in recent years, giving guests more to explore than ever before. And then there are the concerts — select nights will still feature well-known musical artists taking the stage, adding another layer of energy to the festival.

While most offerings stay familiar, one fan-favorite extra experience is also returning next year and deserves its own spotlight.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

The Float Ride & Dine Experience Is Back

Universal has made it official: the Float Ride & Dine Experience is returning for 2026, and it remains one of the most unique theme park add-ons in Central Florida.

The experience works like this: guests first select a three-course dining option from one of several participating restaurants. Each meal includes an appetizer, an entrée, a dessert, and a non-alcoholic drink. Once dinner wraps up, participants head over to join the parade — not just as spectators but as actual float riders. It’s one of the rare opportunities for everyday guests to step directly into the spotlight of a theme park parade.

Pricing begins at $94.99 plus tax, and Universal encourages guests to reserve early either by phone or through the official Universal Orlando website. For many visitors, this experience tops the list of “special extras worth splurging on,” especially since it mixes dining, entertainment, and a memorable hands-on moment.

The way Universal described the returning offering for 2026 basically confirms the same structure guests have come to expect: the full meal, the ride-along, and the parade-night energy all wrapped into one. It’s a standout experience, especially for families looking to add something truly different to their vacation.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

More Reveals on the Way

Even with this early announcement, Universal clearly isn’t finished. The resort has hinted that additional details about Mardi Gras — and potentially other 2026 offerings — will land as we move closer to the event window. Universal tends to roll out information in stages, maintaining momentum as each new reveal builds toward the next. If the company is already teasing the scope of next year, we can expect more news sooner rather than later.

With so much change on the horizon and so many big projects already in motion across Universal Orlando Resort, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for the resort.

Credit: William Warby, Flickr

The Big Picture

Universal Orlando’s confirmation of its first wave of 2026 offerings provides a clear indication of what the resort aims to achieve next year: increased energy, expanded experiences, and a continued focus on enhancing the guest experience. Mardi Gras is just the beginning. With Universal Studios returning as the host of one of the resort’s most popular events — complete with parades, concerts, food, and the Float Ride & Dine — 2026 already looks promising.

And if this is the early news Universal is willing to reveal now, imagine what else is still under wraps.

More changes are on the way — and 2026 might be the biggest year yet.