The New Universal Trend That Has Disney Fans Jealous

Something’s happening at Universal Orlando Resort, and Disney fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it. You can see it in the online chatter, the fan forum debates, even in the tone of those “I’m not jealous, but…” posts. Universal has quietly started a new trend that’s flipping the script on what guests expect from a theme park experience—and it’s got plenty of Disney loyalists looking over the fence with envy.

Nobody’s saying Disney has lost its magic. But lately, there’s a sense that Universal is on the rise in ways Disney hasn’t matched in years. From smoother operations to park perks that actually feel rewarding, Universal’s making all the right moves. And for once, Disney fans aren’t just watching—they’re wishing.

Credit: Disney

A Rivalry That Never Sleeps

The rivalry between Disney and Universal has been alive for decades, but the gap between the two seems to be closing faster than ever. Disney is still the global powerhouse, with its four sprawling parks, decades of history, and a brand that practically defines family entertainment. But Universal has turned into the scrappy underdog that’s suddenly outsmarting the giant.

Theme park fans have long drawn their lines in the sand—Disney loyalists love the storytelling and nostalgia, while Universal fans boast about thrills and innovation. But that divide is shifting.

Even some lifelong Disney-goers have begun to admit that Universal has figured out how to make the guest experience easier. In an era when planning a Disney trip feels more like managing a spreadsheet than enjoying a vacation, Universal’s approach appears refreshingly straightforward.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Express Pass vs. Disney’s Lightning Lane

This is where the jealousy really starts. Universal’s Express Pass system may not be cheap, but it’s easy to understand: buy the pass, and skip the regular lines. That’s it. No app refreshing, no confusing tiers, and no scheduling windows that vanish before you can even get your coffee.

At Disney World, the Lightning Lane system has replaced what fans once knew as Genie+. It’s still an extra cost, but now it comes with the added challenge of figuring out when and how to book each ride. Guests spend half the morning staring at their phones instead of soaking in the sights.

Meanwhile, Universal guests just walk into a ride queue and flash their Express Pass. It’s smooth, it’s stress-free, and it’s starting to make Disney fans wonder why their vacation needs a playbook to be enjoyable.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Universal’s Locker System

It might seem like a small thing, but free lockers at Universal are another area where the park quietly beats Disney at its own game. Most of Universal’s thrill rides—like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, VelociCoaster, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey—come with complimentary locker use. Guests scan their ticket or pass, store their belongings, and retrieve them immediately after riding—no fumbling for cash, no extra fees, no waiting in another line.

Disney, on the other hand, doesn’t offer nearly as many lockers, and most that do exist come with a fee. That might not sound like much, but for families who spend all day in the parks, small conveniences add up fast. Universal’s system just feels more considerate—and fans are noticing.

Credit: Disney

Fewer Crowds, Easier Planning

Another primary reason Disney fans are feeling envious? Crowd control. Universal has managed to maintain a more balanced guest flow, even on busy weekends. While Disney often sees shoulder-to-shoulder crowds that make getting anywhere a test of patience, Universal still offers moments of breathing room.

It’s not that Universal is empty—far from it—but the experience feels smoother. Guests can often walk into a park and decide what to do on the spot without needing to consult an app or spreadsheet. It’s a simpler kind of fun that’s becoming increasingly rare at Disney World, where planning is almost mandatory.

That difference in crowd management makes Universal vacations feel more like vacations. Disney might offer more rides overall, but Universal’s flexibility makes it easier to enjoy them.

Credit: Universal

Hotel Perks That Actually Feel Like Perks

Universal also nails the hotel experience in ways Disney used to. Guests staying at Universal’s premier resorts—like Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific, or Portofino Bay—receive unlimited Express Passes for every day of their stay. That means all-day front-of-the-line access built into your hotel rate.

Disney resort guests, by comparison, get Early Entry, which gives them 30 extra minutes in the parks. It’s nice, but it’s not exactly the game-changer Universal’s perk is. And with Universal’s properties being just a short walk or water taxi ride away from the parks, the convenience factor wins again. Not to mention, Universal offers early entry as well, and guests receive an entire hour before the gates officially open to the public.

It’s a throwback to when Disney’s resort benefits felt truly magical, and it’s easy to see why some guests are starting to choose Universal stays instead.

Credit: Universal

Epic Universe: The Shiny New Toy

And then there’s the big one: Epic Universe. Universal’s upcoming theme park has Disney fans buzzing—and not in a good way. While Disney World has added new rides and expansions, it hasn’t opened an entirely new park since Animal Kingdom debuted in 1998. That’s more than 25 years ago.

Epic Universe is poised to redefine theme parks altogether, featuring cutting-edge attractions and massive themed areas like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. Every land feels fresh, detailed, and ambitious.

Credit: Andrew Boardwine, Inside the Magic

Meanwhile, Disney’s parks are packed with construction walls. Yes, those projects will eventually bring exciting updates—new expansions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. For now, the guest experience feels disrupted. Universal, on the other hand, is already showcasing completed attractions and sleek new technology, with no construction tape required.

It’s the classic tale of new versus familiar: Disney has history and heart, but Universal has momentum. And that momentum is loud.

Credit: Universal

The Shift Fans Can’t Ignore

It’s not that Disney is falling behind—it’s that Universal is charging ahead faster than anyone expected. The parks feel exciting again, unpredictable, and full of energy. Disney will always have its charm and nostalgia, but Universal offers something different: convenience, thrills, and innovation wrapped into one seamless experience.

For years, Disney fans had little reason to envy their counterpart. But lately? That’s changing. From easier planning and thoughtful perks to the buzz around Epic Universe, Universal is shaping the next chapter of theme park competition—and Disney fans are starting to notice.

If there’s one trend clear enough to see from both sides of Orlando, it’s this: the rivalry is back, and this time, Universal might actually be winning.