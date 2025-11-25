Spree of Violence Overtakes Magic Kingdom, Five Incidents Reported in 24 Hours

A spree of violence erupted in the Magic Kingdom Park area late Monday and into the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. It all began shortly before 9:00 p.m. on November 24, when law enforcement responded to three separate battery calls within a 15-minute period at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Parks fans learned about the incidents via the X (formerly known as Twitter) account @WDWActiveCrime, which tracks and records law enforcement responses in and around Walt Disney World Resort.

The first reported violence occurred at 8:57 p.m. on Monday, when police responded to a call of “battery (unwanted touching or striking someone) at Magic Kingdom Park. Less than an hour later, that report was updated to indicate that the incident was a “verbal fight.”

🔁 UPDATE to previous call: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) ➡️

Changed to: Verbal Fight

📍 Magic Kingdom Park

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🔁 UPDATE to previous call: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) ➡️

Changed to: Verbal Fight

📍 Magic Kingdom Park#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney https://t.co/AuOCUTHYQ8 — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

Within a few minutes, law enforcement was called to a separate battery incident somewhere between Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Contemporary Resort:

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 9:06 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney’s Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 9:06 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney's Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/2fiR9ym9vU — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

Then, at 9:13 p.m., law enforcement responded to a third battery call in the Magic Kingdom/Disney’s Contemporary Resort area:

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 9:13 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney’s Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 9:13 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney's Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/BeEsXaNbiQ — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

“3 Battery calls in 15 mins at Magic Kingdom and Contemporary area,” the social media user wrote. “Getting crazy out there folks.”

3 Battery calls in 15 mins at Magic Kingdom and Contemporary area. Getting crazy out there folks. — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

Unfortunately, the violence didn’t end there. At 10:29 p.m. on November 24, authorities responded to a fourth battery call in the Magic Kingdom/Disney’s Contemporary Resort area:

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 10:29 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney’s Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/24/25 10:29 PM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney's Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/AOfLy1ipXb — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

The chaos continued into the morning of Tuesday, November 25. At 11:43 a.m., law enforcement was once again called to the Magic Kingdom/Disney’s Contemporary Resort area for a reported battery:

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/25/25 11:43 AM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney’s Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area

#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney

🚨 Police Alert 🚓 – 11/25/25 11:43 AM

🚨: Battery (Unwanted Touching or Striking Someone) at 📍: Disney's Magic Kingdom / Contemporary Area#WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/cPvtK3wmxB — Walt Disney World: Active Calls (@WDWActiveCrime) November 25, 2025

Walt Disney World Resort has not issued a public statement regarding any of the five violent incidents that occurred at its theme parks and hotels in the last 24 hours. It’s unclear whether any of the calls were related to each other, but as of the publication of this article, they were reported as separate incidents.

Police reports may eventually shed light on some or all of these fights. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on these incidents and other news from the Central Florida Disney parks!

Did you witness any of these incidents at Walt Disney World Resort in the last 24 hours? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!