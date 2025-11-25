Disney’s Animal Kingdom Announces Operational Update, Animal Experience Retiring From Park

After four years, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park has announced the immediate retirement of one of its animal experiences. Here’s what Walt Disney World Resort guests need to know.

Say Goodbye to the Mouse at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

On November 20, WDWNT reported that the Cairo Spiny Mouse has retired from its home in the indoor portion of the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The rodent’s large cage was covered with a tarp, and Disney cast members working on the attraction informed guests that the animal had been retired to Rafiki’s Planet Watch after showing signs of labored breathing.

The average life expectancy for Cairo Spiny Mice in the wild is unrecorded, but they typically live up to four years in captivity. The current spiny rodent at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is over four years old. At Rafiki’s Planet Watch, the mouse will be closest to Walt Disney World Resort’s state-of-the-art veterinary facility, where it can receive expert care.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch is accessible to Disney Park guests by the Wildlife Express Train. There, guests can watch through a window as Disney cast members perform procedures and check-ups on the wild residents of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. However, there is no guarantee that guests will be able to see Walt Disney World Resort‘s veterinary experts caring for the Cairo Spiny Mouse.

Will Another Animal Take Over?

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t said whether another animal will take over the covered-up Cairo Spiny Mouse exhibit, located inside the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in the Africa section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Disney has introduced several generations of the mice over the years; the photos below show that several rodents lived in the cage as of 2017.

Wandering around Animal Kingdom and I came upon these guys. Team Spiny Mouse all the way! #TechnologyCurriculumTeam #CelebrateAuburn

Wandering around Animal Kingdom and I came upon these guys. Team Spiny Mouse all the way! #TechnologyCurriculumTeam #CelebrateAuburn pic.twitter.com/9xfcYE6yAd — Elizabeth Antoine (@BethAntoineAU) March 15, 2017

Which wildlife exhibit at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is your favorite? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!